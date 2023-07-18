2023 Honda City facelift now open for booking

Exciting news from Honda Malaysia! The eagerly anticipated facelifted version of their best-selling model, the City, is now available for booking at all Honda dealerships across the country.

Embracing the concept of "The Best Gets Better," the New City promises to deliver a new stunning design refreshing it to new heights in the B-Segment. Fans of the sedan can expect the official launch in Q3 2023.

Mr. Hironobu Yoshimura, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Honda Malaysia, expressed his delight at the success of the 5th Generation City, which has captured the hearts of Malaysians since its launch in 2020.

The City RS e:HEV, introduced last year, raised the bar even higher for their best-selling model. With over 68,600 units sold since its debut and more than 10,000 units in the first half of 2023, the City has undoubtedly become a favourite among Malaysian drivers.

For now, Honda only wishes to promote the City e:HEV RS, but we're sure others will follow suit soon. With a lengthened wheelbase and a refreshed bumper design, the New City e:HEV RS exudes a sporty and robust aura, measuring 4,589mm in length, 1,748mm in width, and 1,467mm in height. Additional upgrades include the striking Honeycomb Front Grille, Front Lower Grille, Rear Diffuser, Side Skirting, and a newly designed "RS" emblem, accompanied by new Front Bumper, Rear Bumper, and 16-inch Dual-Tone Alloy Wheels.

Under the hood, the New City e:HEV RS is still powered by the venerable 1.5L e:HEV powertrain, which combines two electric motors with an Electric Continuous Variable Transmission (e-CVT). This combination delivers an optimal blend of power and fuel efficiency, generating 109PS of maximum output and a class-leading 253Nm torque, equivalent to D-segment Naturally Aspirated engine torque.

Safety is of utmost importance in the New City e:HEV RS, equipped with Honda SENSING driver assistance safety systems. To enhance the driving experience, two additional features have been added: Low Speed Follow (LSF) and Lead Car Departure Notification (LCDN).

Together with features like Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS), Lane Keep Assist System (LKAS), Road Departure Mitigation (RDM), Lane Departure Warning (LDW), and Auto High Beam (AHB), the New City ensures a secure and enjoyable ride for all occupants.

According to Honda, the New City targets young families who appreciate a practical vehicle for their daily commutes, promising an enjoyable and comfortable driving experience.

Customers can now place their bookings through the HondaTouch application on their smartphones or visit any of the 101 Honda authorized dealerships nationwide.

For more information, head to prebook.honda.com.my or log onto www.honda.com.my or call Honda’s Toll-Free number at 1-800-88-2020.