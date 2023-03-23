Editor's Pick
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Auto News
  4. 2023 Hyundai Stargazer three-row MPV launched in Thailand - From RM99k

2023 Hyundai Stargazer three-row MPV launched in Thailand - From RM99k

Auto News
 | 

2023 Hyundai Stargazer three-row MPV launched in Thailand - From RM99k

The 2023 Hyundai Stargazer has officially been launched in Thailand in conjunction with the 2023 Bangkok Motor Show.

Following its Indonesian debut last July, Hyundai's smaller three-row MPV offering comes in four different variants for the Thai market with prices starting from 769,000 baht to 889,000 baht (around RM99,690 to RM115,250).

2023 hyundai stargazer thailand price specs launch

These four variants for the 2023 Hyundai Stargazer are Trend, Style, Smart 7, and the range-topping Smart 6 with six seats instead of seven. All of them are powered by the same Smartstream G1.5 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder engine mated to the IVT transmission system (basically a CVT) that produces 115PS and 144Nm of torque.

Measuring 4,460mm long, 1,780mm wide, and 1,695mm tall paired with a 2,780mm wheelbase, the 2023 Hyundai Stargazer is not that far off when compared to its closest competitors in the Thai market such as the Toyota Veloz, Mitsubishi Xpander, and the Honda BR-V.

2023 hyundai stargazer thailand price specs launch

With that being said, Hyundai went to town when it comes to its interior design thanks to features such as the Hyundai Smartsense suite, 4.2-inch Supervision TFT LCD multi-info display, eight-inch audio touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, six speakers, and second-row armrests and tray tables for the top Style models.

2023 hyundai stargazer thailand price specs launch

Safety features include:

  • High Beam Assist
  • Forward Collision-avoidance Assist
  • Lane Keeping Assist
  • Blind-spot Collision-avoidance Assist
  • Rear Cross-traffic Collision-avoidance Assist
  • Safe Exit Warning + more

We know that Hyundai Malaysia is planning to bring in a number of new models this year, particularly the Ioniq 6, Creta, Santa Fe, and Palisade. No news on the Stargazer just yet, but it has been spotted here before as well as the four-star ASEAN NCAP crash test results.

 

Related Tags
Hyundai Hyundai Thailand Hyundai Stargazer 2023 Hyundai Stargazer 2023 Hyundai Stargazer specs 2023 Hyundai Stargazer price Thailand
Print
Sep Irran Halid

Sep Irran Halid

Content Producer

Sep is a firm believer in the saying "Slow is smooth, smooth is fast" rather than "When in doubt, throttle it out". Drive safely, ride defensively, and most importantly, don't get hangry.

Related News

Comments

×
Carlist.my security
Please complete your details below
This helps protect our marketplace and guarantees a safe environment for both buyers and sellers.
Unable to signup, please try again.
Please update the missing fields
Invalid Phone Number
Your personal details won't be shared with a third party