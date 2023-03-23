2023 Hyundai Stargazer three-row MPV launched in Thailand - From RM99k

The 2023 Hyundai Stargazer has officially been launched in Thailand in conjunction with the 2023 Bangkok Motor Show.

Following its Indonesian debut last July, Hyundai's smaller three-row MPV offering comes in four different variants for the Thai market with prices starting from 769,000 baht to 889,000 baht (around RM99,690 to RM115,250).

These four variants for the 2023 Hyundai Stargazer are Trend, Style, Smart 7, and the range-topping Smart 6 with six seats instead of seven. All of them are powered by the same Smartstream G1.5 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder engine mated to the IVT transmission system (basically a CVT) that produces 115PS and 144Nm of torque.

Measuring 4,460mm long, 1,780mm wide, and 1,695mm tall paired with a 2,780mm wheelbase, the 2023 Hyundai Stargazer is not that far off when compared to its closest competitors in the Thai market such as the Toyota Veloz, Mitsubishi Xpander, and the Honda BR-V.

With that being said, Hyundai went to town when it comes to its interior design thanks to features such as the Hyundai Smartsense suite, 4.2-inch Supervision TFT LCD multi-info display, eight-inch audio touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, six speakers, and second-row armrests and tray tables for the top Style models.

Safety features include:

High Beam Assist

Forward Collision-avoidance Assist

Lane Keeping Assist

Blind-spot Collision-avoidance Assist

Rear Cross-traffic Collision-avoidance Assist

Safe Exit Warning + more

We know that Hyundai Malaysia is planning to bring in a number of new models this year, particularly the Ioniq 6, Creta, Santa Fe, and Palisade. No news on the Stargazer just yet, but it has been spotted here before as well as the four-star ASEAN NCAP crash test results.