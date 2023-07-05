2023 Kia Niro EV launched in Malaysia - RM255,888

Dinamikjaya Motors Sdn Bhd has launched its latest battery electric vehicle in the form of the 2023 Kia Niro EV crossover SUV.

Those looking for a sleek yet modern-looking EV SUV can consider this CBU model imported directly from South Korea with prices starting from RM255,888 (on-the-road excluding insurance).

Like most modern-day Kia models, the "Opposites United" design language is also applied to the Kia Niro. The signature Tiger Face front end offers a modern yet adventurous take for an EV with features like the closed hexagonal-inspired grille, heartbeat daytime-running lights, a bold skid plate, and more.

The overall exterior ruggedness is further amplified thanks to its two-tone body which also consists of the wide Aero C-Pillar that helps with aerodynamics as well as other highlights like the 17-inch wheels, boomerang-shaped rear taillights, and three exterior colour options - Cityscape Green, Mineral Blue, and Snow White Pearl.

Step inside and you'll find a cabin with premium and high-tech finishings from things like the dual 10-25-inch HD digital display for the driver as well as the centre infotainment screen, 64-colour ambient lighting, a rotary gear selector, and comfortable seats that share some similarities with the ones found in the more premium Kia EV6.

Other highlights include a bunch of USB ports for charging, a wireless charger, 475 litres worth of boot space that can be expanded to just under 1,400 litres when you fold the rear seats down, black leatherette seats, and more. Also, there's a 20-litre front trunk or 'frunk' located in the 'engine bay' on top of the electric motor.

Speaking of electric motor, the Kia Niro EV produces 201hp and 255Nm of torque which allows it to hit 0-100km/h in just 7.8 seconds. The top speed is set at 167km/h, which is more than enough for your daily excursions.

Its 64.8kWh battery pack offers a maximum driving distance of 460km (WLTP) and can be charged using the onboard AC charger that supports up to 11kW. 10-100% in this state will take 6 hours and 20 minutes but if you're connected to an 80kW DC fast charger, a 10-80% charging state can be achieved in just 43 minutes.

Just like the Kia EV6, the Niro also comes with the vehicle-to-load (V2L) function - a system that allows the car to discharge energy from the battery to operate any electronic appliances that support up to 3.6kWh. We once used the Kia EV6 to power an air fryer by the beach, so that's cool.

When it comes down to safety, the 2023 Kia Niro EV comes with:

8 SRS airbags

High Beam Assist (HBA)

Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA)

Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Assist (RCCA)

Lane Keeping Assist (LKA)

Driver Attention Warning (DAW)

Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) with Junction Turning

Lane Following Assist (LFA)

Smart Cruise Control (SCC)

Safe Exit Assist (SEA)

Hill-start Assist Control (HAC)

Traction Control System (TCS) + more

As stated above, the 2023 Kia Niro EV is priced at RM255,888 (OTR excluding insurance). Each unit comes with a five-year manufacturer's warranty (or up to 150,000km). As for the battery, the eight-year high-voltage battery pack warranty is offered with a mileage limit of 160,000km (whichever comes first).