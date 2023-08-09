2023 Proton X70 model range refreshed - Which variant is best for you - RM98,800 to RM128,800

Proton has refreshed its X70 lineup for 2023 and introduced a new addition to the continuously growing Proton X70 series. We've dissected the details to help simplify your decision-making process.

The Proton X70 has firmly held its place in the Malaysian SUV landscape since its debut in 2018. Over time, this SUV underwent subtle refinements, culminating in 2022 with the integration of the compact 1.5-litre 3-cylinder turbocharged engine, previously seen in the Proton X50, alongside the established 1.8-litre turbocharged 4-cylinder engine.

Adding another dimension to its lineup, Proton has introduced a new X70 1.5 TGDi Premium X. You have the option to buy it in quartz black, a colour inclusion specifically for this variant, departing from the previous norm where black-coloured X70s were exclusively allocated for the government.

This latest addition expands the X70 family to offer a total of 6 variants. So what are they, and what are the top-line specs for them? Let's explore the distinctions and unique features of each variant.

X70 1.5 TGDi Standard – Starting at RM 98,800

Equipped with a 1.5 TGDi 3-cylinder petrol engine (177 PS/255 Nm)

7-speed DCT automatic transmission

Halogen projector headlights

17-inch alloy wheels

Fabric upholstery

Rear seat recline function

8-inch infotainment display

6-speaker sound system

Rearview camera

Integrated air purifier system

X70 1.5 TGDi Executive – Starting at RM 110,800

Additional Features:

LED headlights featuring LED daytime running lights (DRLs)

18-inch alloy wheels

Power-operated tailgate

Front welcome lights

Leatherette seats

Power-adjustable driver seat

Front ventilated seats

Upgraded audio experience with an 8-speaker setup

360-degree view monitor

X70 1.5 TGDi Executive AWD – Starting at RM 116,800

Further Enhancements:

Integration of a tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) for safety optimisation

X70 1.5 TGDi Premium – Starting at RM 123,800

Additional Features:

19-inch alloy wheels

Power tailgate equipped with a foot sensor

Nappa leather seats

Power-adjustable front passenger seat with a convenient 'boss' switch

Enhanced audio experience with a 9-speaker setup, complete with a power amplifier and subwoofer

Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) for enhanced safety

X70 1.5 TGDi Premium X – Starting at RM 126,800

Exclusive Additions:

Panoramic sunroof

Quartz Black colour option (Exclusively available for this variant)

X70 1.8 TGDi Premium X – Starting at RM 128,800

Distinctive Features:

Powered by a 1.8-litre TGDi 4-cylinder petrol engine (184 PS/300 Nm)

The new 2023 Proton X70 lineup presents an array of choices to suit diverse preferences, making it easier than ever to find the ideal X70 model tailored to your needs.

The best buy variant would depend on your priorities. If you're on a budget, the Executive or Standard variants might be suitable as they provide essential features like an infotainment display and rearview camera. If you feel you need a bit more than just the basics, the 1.5 TGDi Executive provides a bit more kit.

For those valuing safety, the TGDi Premium might be worth considering as it's essentially a variant focusing on enhanced safety features featuring a tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS).

If luxury, advanced features and a powerful engine are a priority, the 1.8 Premium X variant is the way to go. Finally, if you want the full experience but don't care as much for engine power but want the SUV in black, the newest variant, the 1.5TGDi Premium X is the car for you.