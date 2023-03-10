2023 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 launched in Malaysia - From RM22,000

The all-new 2023 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 has officially landed in Malaysia with prices starting from RM22,000.

Designed to be the perfect all-rounder with a dash of the retro-inspired facade, the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is built on the award-winning 350cc J-series platform - a combination of the agile Harris Performance chassis and the 350cc single-cylinder banger that churns out 20.2hp and 27Nm of torque.

According to Mr. Rewi Hamid Bugo, Chairman of Didi Group mentioned, "Hunter is a brand-new model which is one of the most affordable motorcycles in Royal Enfield’s Line-up. Hunter which is very friendly to first-time buyers and youngsters due to the price and ease of riding especially in the urban environment We have no doubt believe this model will do well in Malaysia and be much loved by our local riders."

There are two different variants to choose from - Metro Rebel and Metro Dapper. If you prefer the Hunter in a more contemporary look, the Metro Rebel offers dual-colour liveries with 17-inch cast alloy wheels and rounded tail lights.

The Metro Dapper, on the other hand, comes with a choice of several tank colours and graphic options that are labelled as more 'distinctive and disruptive'.

Other highlights include:

Dual disc brakes (300mm front, 270mm rear)

Dual channel ABS

Digital-analogue instrument cluster

800mm seat height + more

Bookings are now open for the new 2023 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 with prices set at RM22,000 for the Dapper Series and RM22,200 for the Rebel Series.