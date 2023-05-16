2023 Toyota Yaris Cross unveiled in Indonesia - Perodua Ativa's big brother?

The 2023 Toyota Yaris Cross made its first official ASEAN appearance earlier this week in Indonesia.

For those who are wondering about the significance of the Toyota Yaris Cross debut in our neighbouring country should know that it's considered the bigger brother of the Toyota Raize aka Perodua Ativa. Does this mean that this will be Perodua's next B-segment SUV?

To put things into perspective, the 2023 Toyota Yaris Cross measures 4,310mm long, 1,770mm wide, 1,615mm tall, and is paired with a 2,620mm wheelbase. This is indeed bigger compared to the Perodua Ativa's measurements of 4,065mm long, 1,710mm wide, 1,635mm tall, and paired with a 2,525mm wheelbase.

The new Yaris Cross is also built on the Daihatsu New Global Architecture (DNGA) platform but this is not to be confused with the same-named model that is sold in markets like Europe and Japan due to its different Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) platform that is slightly smaller in measurements.

Marketed as a roomy yet sporty five-seater SUV, the 2023 Toyota Yaris Cross is also regarded as a light off-roader thanks to a number of features that make it stand out above the rest like a 19-degree approach angle, 28-degree departure angle, higher rocker panel height of 260mm, and more.

We recently posted about Toyota's multi-pathway mobility solutions and the new Yaris Cross is no different in terms of providing multiple solutions towards carbon neutrality. The usual ICE engine kicks things off with the same 1.5-litre NA engine as the Vios with 106PS and 138Nm of torque paired to either a CVT or a five-speed manual gearbox.

The second (and more interesting) powertrain is the 2NR-VEX 1.5-litre NA engine that produces 91PS and 121Nm of torque. Paired with an electric motor that kicks out a very healthy 80PS and 141Nm of torque, the Toyota Yaris Cross can be driven on electric power alone as it is the first Toyota model in Indonesia to be fitted with a lithium-ion battery.

You can actually see this in one of the photos above where the number plate showcased the name of the variant - Yaris Cross GR Sport HEV. In other words, it's a fully capable hybrid, not a mild hybrid.

As for the interior, the driver gets a more focused 'cockpit' thanks to the seven-inch driver's display, while the rest of the passengers can enjoy the large 10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen, central aircon vents, and spacious seats that can comfortably cater to five adults.

For safety, the Toyota Yaris Cross comes with:

Electric Parking Brake (EPB) with Auto Brake Hold

Six airbags

ABS+EBD+BA

Parking Sensor

Emergency Stop Signal

Hill Start Assist (HSA)

Vehicle Stability Control (VSC)

Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)

Blind Spot Monitor (BSM)

Panoramic View Monitor

No word on the Indonesian pricing for the 2023 Toyota Yaris Cross just yet, but what's more important is that it might be Perodua's next B-segment SUV here in Malaysia under the codename D66B. Will this be the Ativa's bigger and bolder brother?