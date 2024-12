When discussing pick-up trucks in Malaysia, the Toyota Hilux often takes center stage, reigning as the undisputed king of the segment. However, in our opinion, the vehicle that truly revolutionised the perception of pick-up trucks is none other than the Ford Ranger.

While Japanese pick-ups like the Hilux, Mitsubishi Triton, and Isuzu D-Max dominate the market, the Ford Ranger injected a fresh perspective and unique appeal that forever changed how Malaysians view these otherwise purely utilitarian vehicles.

It was the Ranger that redefined the pick-up truck from being a pure workhorse to a versatile lifestyle vehicle many choose over, say, an SUV. Through clever marketing, unique special editions, and a focus on community engagement, Ford has managed to elevate the Ranger's appeal, paving the way for car clubs and fostering a deep connection with enthusiasts.

Even today, the mid-spec XLT Plus holds its ground as a compelling choice for buyers who value practicality without compromising too much on style or capability. With that to build on, Ford recently introduced a limited-edition version of the XLT Plus – the Ranger XLT Plus Special Edition (SE) – with only 300 units available, priced at an extra RM1,000 over the XLT Plus at RM143,888 (on-the-road without insurance), or RM149,388 in East Malaysia.

A Closer Look at the XLT Plus SE

The Ranger XLT Plus SE brings subtle yet impactful upgrades to the standard XLT Plus. Available in two colors, Absolute Black (as tested here) and Meteor Grey, it features riveted matte black fender flares which we admit are not to everyone’s taste (including ours), a matte black sports bar, and silver stripe graphics on the bonnet and doors. While these enhancements elevate the Ranger’s macho aesthetics, the 17-inch six-spoke alloy wheels remain unchanged, creating a somewhat disproportionate look.

Elsewhere, the SE’s cabin includes illuminated “Ranger” scuff plates and additional pull-out cupholders beneath the air-conditioning vents. The rest of the interior mirrors the standard XLT Plus, with manual fabric seats, dual-zone climate control, an 8-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10.1-inch portrait infotainment screen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a wireless charger, which all work notably more cohesively than any other rival of Japanese origin - part of that ‘unique appeal’ we alluded to earlier.

Performance and Driving Dynamics

The Ranger XLT Plus SE is powered by the familiar - by this point - 2.0-liter EcoBlue bi-turbo diesel 4-cylinder engine producing 210 PS and 500 Nm of torque, paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission. As usual, this impressive setup delivers a smooth, quiet, and refined drive, and a far cry from the clattery diesel stereotypes.

This is perhaps the most athletic powerplants in this displacement category, seeming to have quick access to that ample 500Nm torque figure without much delay any time the throttle is pushed down. Other small-capacity turbodiesels tend to feel a little underpowered, especially in urban driving, such as the 1.9-litre unit found in the Isuzu D-Max that, while impressive on fuel economy, can seem sluggish as a trade-off.

During our brief time with the XLT SE, fuel consumption stood at an average of 9.3L/100 km, based on mixed driving conditions and a heavy right foot eager to let loose all that surging torque. While this isn’t class-leading, it’s more than acceptable for a vehicle of its power and size.

On highways, the 10-speed transmission shifts seamlessly, making it easy to reach cruising speeds thanks to its closely spaced ratios. Acceleration from 0-100 km/h takes about 10 seconds, which, while not groundbreaking, is adequate for a mid-spec pick-up. The ride quality is impressive, with the suspension absorbing road imperfections effortlessly, a characteristic that’s partly attributed to the smaller wheels.

On urban roads, the electric-assisted steering and excellent visibility make navigating tight spaces surprisingly manageable for a vehicle of this size, complementing the almost big car-like (SUV-like?) handling characteristics. It’s not overly sharp or devoid of body roll or understeer, of course, but there’s a certain sophistication with which it turns into and settles into bends where other pick-ups can feel floaty and unassured, especially at higher speed.

However, being a high-riding off-road capable pick-up, Ranger shines with its Electronic Shift-On-The-Fly 4WD system with electronic locking rear differential, making terrain transitions simple even for novices. We admit that we did not get a chance to put its ‘rough stuff’ to the test, but there’s little reason to doubt it would impress on this front as well.

Safety-wise, the Ranger XLT Plus SE includes six airbags, stability control, and autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian detection, and it definitely is good to know it’s there. However, it lacks a longer list of driver-assistance systems and a 360-degree camera, features that many Japanese rivals offer at a similar price point.

Comfort and Practicality

Despite its rugged persona, the Ranger XLT Plus SE offers a surprisingly refined driving experience. Its ergonomics are well thought out, with intuitively placed controls and sturdy interior materials that feel built to last. The start-stop button and hidden door handles, for instance, highlight the smart design details.

Storage options are plentiful, with spacious compartments in the center console and under the rear seats. Charging ports, including USB-C outlets and a traditional 3-pin socket, are strategically placed throughout the cabin.

The rear bed is equally practical, featuring an easy-lift tailgate, built-in C-clamp mounts, and a step behind the wheels for easier access.

While there are virtually no complaints to be heard from passenger at the front, the rear seat experience is decided average. It’s a pick-up truck, after all, so the usual downsides follow the norm here with seats that are a little too upright and long-distance comfort found lacking.

Does The XLT SE Enhance The Ranger's Place in the Market?

In a segment where reliability and dependability are paramount, Japanese competitors like the Toyota Hilux, Mitsubishi Triton, and Isuzu D-Max continue to hold strong appeal. They offer comparable features and better safety packages, making them practical choices for many buyers.

However, the Ford Ranger’s charm lies in its ability to transcend the traditional pick-up truck mold.

True to its heritage, the XLT SE feels more like an SUV in terms of comfort and driving dynamics, making it once again a stand out option for lifestyle buyers. With the highest power output in its class and a design that blends ruggedness with sophistication, the Ranger offers something unique.

When the Ford Ranger debuted in Malaysia 25 years ago, its arrival marked a turning point in the segment. Ford’s iconic “Built Ford Tough” slogan not only showcased the Ranger’s rugged capabilities but also laid the foundation for its positioning as a recreational vehicle.

As the years rolled on, Ford cemented the Ranger’s reputation as the pick-up truck everyone secretly desired. The introduction of the Wildtrak and Raptor variants brought even more excitement to the line-up. The Wildtrak exuded urban sophistication with a rugged edge, while the Raptor established itself as the ultimate off-road warrior, requiring no introduction to those familiar with its prowess.

While the spotlight often shines on the high-end Wildtrak and Raptor models, Ford’s more modest XL and XLT variants remain the backbone of the Ranger lineup. In its earlier years, the XLT was the flagship variant, making a name for itself through iconic special editions like the Hurricane, Scorpion, and Splash.

The XLT Plus SE does add a little more zest to the variant it’s based on with its visual touches, and one could argue that over the course of a loan repayment tenure, the extra RM1,000 barely seems noticeable. It seems like a no-brainer unless you absolutely object to the cosmetic flourishes.