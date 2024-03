Kia's first official entry into the Thailand market started earlier this month with the launch of the 2024 Kia EV9.

The brand's three-row SUV also made an appearance at the 2024 Bangkok Motor Show (BIMS) with plans to penetrate the market with its electric vehicle offerings, up to 50% of its total sales projected.

To recap, the 2024 Kia EV9 is available in two different variants - Earth Long Range and the range-topping GT-Line AWD. Fully imported from South Korea, the EV9 is priced between 3.5 million Baht to 3.9 million Baht, which is roughly around RM455k to RM506k.

Quite a hefty asking price, but some say that you'll get what you pay for with the Kia EV9. For starters, the base Earth Long Range comes with a single rear electric motor that produces 203PS and 350Nm of torque.

This allows it to hit 0-100km/h in 9.4 seconds before arriving to its limited top speed of 185km/h.

As for the GT-Line AWD, two electric motors churn out a total of 384PS and 700Nm of torque making its 0-100km/h run in just 5.3 seconds and a higher top speed of 200km/h.

Despite the difference in power output, both Kia EV9 variants are fitted with the same 99.8kWh battery pack that can travel up to 680km for the Earth Long Range and 647km for the GT-Line AWD (NEDC ratings).

The Kia EV9 supports up to 350kW of DC charging and when it's connected to one, 10-80% SoC can be done in just 24 minutes. As for AC charging, the same state of charge can be completed in less than 10 hours.

Both variants come with the 2-2-2 seating configuration for maximum interior space and comfort. The second-row seats can swivel manually in the base EV9, whereas the GT-Line AWD gets electric adjustments with the additions of heating, ventilation, and massage functions.

Other notable specs include:

Digital Pattern Lighting Grille

‘Star Map’ daytime running lights

12.3-inch digital instrument cluster

12.3-inch centre infotainment display

5.3-inch climate control screen (in between the two bigger screens)

20-inch alloy wheels (21 inches for GT-Line AWD variant)

Eight speakers (14-speaker Meridian sound system for GT-Line AWD)

Seven airbags & full ADAS safety suite + more

As for the Malaysian market, expect to see the arrival of the 2024 Kia EV9 on our shores soon to boost the brand's EV numbers alongside the Kia EV6 as well as the Kia Niro EV.

No official word from Dinamikjaya Motors Sdn Bhd, the official distributor of Kia in Malaysia, yet, but we will definitely hear more about the Kia EV9 in the second quarter of 2024.

Stay tuned for more updates.