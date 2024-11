Following its local preview back in September, SAIC Motor Malaysia has officially announced the pricing for their much anticipated MG HS, an SUV aimed squarely at the competitive C-segment market. Available in two variants, the MG HS is now open for purchase, featuring compelling design, advanced technology, and a price point poised to challenge rivals like the Chery, Tiggo 7 Pro, Proton X70, and Jaecoo J7.

2024 MG HS Standard: RM129,900

2024 MG HS Lux: RM145,900

To celebrate the HS’s introduction to the Malaysian market and in conjunction with MG’s 100th anniversary, SAIC Motor Malaysia is offering an exclusive RM5,000 introductory discount for both variants. With units already in stock, customers can drive their MG HS home immediately without any waiting period.

At the base of the range, MG HS Standard serves as the entry-level variant but still offers a robust feature set. These, among others, include:

Automatic LED headlamps, LED DRLs, and LED taillights.

17-inch alloy wheels, roof rails, and a rear spoiler.

Black leather upholstery with powered front seats (six-way for the driver, four-way for the passenger).

A 7-inch multi-info display and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support.

Single-zone automatic air-conditioning with a PM2.5 air filter and rear vents.

Six airbags, reverse camera, and essential safety systems like ABS, EBD, and hill start assist.

Buyers seeking an elevated experience can fork out the extra outlay for the Lux variant with a noticeably more stocked equipment list that adds:

Panoramic sunroof

Powered tailgate

18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels with red painted brake callipers

12.3-inch digital instrument cluster

Dual-zone climate control

64-colour ambient lighting

MG iSMART telematics

360-degree camera, enhanced interior comfort with

Sports seats and pedals,

Paddle shifters

‘Super Sport’ drive mode

Both the Standard and Lux come equipped with the MG Pilot advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), which includes features such as Adaptive Cruise Control, Front Collision Warning, Lane Departure Warning, Blind Spot Monitoring, and Rear Cross Traffic Alert.

Practicality is about on-par with its rivals with 463 litres of boot space, expandable to 1,287 litres with 60/40 split-folding rear seats. However, under the bonnet, the MG HS features a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine paired with a 7-speed twin-clutch transmission, delivering 162 PS and 250 Nm of torque.

To put buyers, especially as Malaysia is new to the brand in its present form, the MG HS comes with a 5-year unlimited mileage warranty and an additional 7-year unlimited mileage warranty for the powertrain, offering that extra layer of peace of mind to pull would-be owners over the fence.

The HS is available in four stylish colours—Black Pearl, Arctic White, Camden Grey, and Dynamic Red—the MG HS is an attractive option for SUV buyers in Malaysia. With its competitive pricing, advanced features, and immediate availability, the MG HS seems ready to make its mark in the local market. That being said, it is entering an especially competitive corner of it.