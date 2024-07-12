2024 MINI Cooper S official price announced - from RM279,888

The new MINI Family here in Malaysia has arrived in the form of four exciting models - the new Cooper S, Cooper SE, JCW Countryman, and perhaps the most interesting out of the bunch, the all-electric Countryman SE. Let's begin with the Cooper S first, shall we?

The new three-door MINI Cooper S, which already made its first public appearance at this year's Malaysia Autoshow, is designed for sporty performance with agile suspension tuning. Its exterior boasts classic MINI elements like the octagonal grille, clamshell bonnet, adaptive LED headlights with high-beam assistant, and 18-inch Slide Spoke 2-tone alloy wheels.

Unique features include triangular LED rear lights, a contrasting white roof and mirror caps, and customisable light signatures for its DRLs and taillights together with a welcome and goodbye animation.

Inside, the new MINI Cooper S offers a Classic trim as standard, featuring a new steering wheel, a 240mm round OLED display, and the signature MINI toggle bar. The interior is enhanced with a two-tone textile dashboard, synthetic leather accents, a three-spoke sport steering wheel in Vescin, and sport seats in Grey/Black with Blue textile inserts.

It also includes an interior and exterior mirror package, an automatic anti-dazzle interior rear-view mirror, a Harman Kardon surround sound system, a MINI Head-Up display, Comfort Package Plus, and a comfort access system.

The car features a high-definition 240mm rounded OLED display with the new MINI Operating System 9, MINI Experience Modes, MINI Maps Package, and MINI Intelligent Personal Assistant. The MINI Experience Modes offer seven options to change the interior ambience with ambient lighting and new MINI Driving Sounds.

Powered by a B48 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, the new MINI Cooper S produces 204PS and 300Nm of torque. This translates to a 0-100km/h time of 6.6 seconds and a top speed of 242km/h.

It also includes a specially designed suspension, high preloaded stabilizers, and Servotronic steering. Standard features are the Driving Assistant and Parking Assistant Plus. Exterior colour choices are Ocean Wave Green, Legend Grey, Nanuq White, and Chili Red, with an interior in Grey and Black with Blue textile inserts.

Want one? It can be yours for RM279,888 (on-the-road excluding insurance). An extra RM10,400 will also get you MINI Malaysia's Extended Warranty and Service Package for greater peace of mind.