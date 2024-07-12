2024 MINI Cooper SE lands in Malaysia - 330hp, 402km range, from RM193,888

Looks like MINI listened to their customers and delivered with the all-new and all-electric MINI Cooper SE, particularly when it comes to range.

Starting with the exterior, the new MINI Cooper SE boasts a sleek design that honours the brand's legacy while providing a thrilling urban driving experience with a fresher exterior design that carries the DNA of the new MINI Cooper S.

The exterior is marked by a fresh octagonal front grille, smooth door openers, and a minimalist look with the absence of wheel arch trims and traditional side scuttles. It also features 18-inch Night Flash spoke 2-tone aluminium wheels and a new accent colour, Vibrant Silver, enhancing its visual appeal.

Inside, the standard Favoured trim includes a three-spoke sport steering wheel in Vescin, a 3D knitted textile with a stylish houndstooth pattern in Grey/Beige, and a textile strip in the car's accent colour. The sport seats are finished in Nightshade Blue Vescin Piping.

The interior is further enhanced with the iconic 240mm round OLED display, the signature MINI toggle bar, and a centre console with more storage space, wireless charging, and cupholders. A head-up display with two projectors adds to the immersive driving experience with specific light graphics through the New MINI Experience Modes.

However, the fun bits are the ones where you can't see. The new MINI Cooper SE showcased an enhanced version of the brand's go-kart ride, feel, and handling, featuring a wider track and longer wheelbase paired with a tuned suspension package and proper brakes.

Equipped with an electric motor that produces 215hp and 330Nm, the new Cooper SE can hit 0-100km/h in just 6.7 seconds before arriving at its limited top speed of 170km/h. However, it's the new range that we're more impressed with.

Featuring a 54.2kWh battery pack, it pushes the WLTP range for the new MINI Cooper SE to a maximum of 402km (WLTP). That's quite a leap from the previous model and its max range of 232km.

The new Cooper SE supports up to 11kW of AC charging but if you can find a DC charger that supports up to 95kW, you can get its juices filled from 10% to 80% in under 30 minutes.

Interested parties can book one now with an asking price of RM193,888 (on the road excluding insurance). An extra RM6,300 will also get you MINI Malaysia's Extended Warranty and Service Package.

Exterior colour options include Blazing Blue, Nanuq White, Chili Red II, Legend Grey, Sunny Side Yellow, Midnight Black II, British Racing Green, and Melting Silver.

Fancy a test drive? Head over to JioSpace Petaling Jaya tomorrow (13 July 2024) and check out the new MINI Family live and in person!