  Home
  News
  Auto News
  Meet the New MINI Family at JioSpace on 13 July 2024

Meet the New MINI Family at JioSpace on 13 July 2024

Auto News
 | 

Meet the New MINI Family at JioSpace on 13 July 2024

MINI Malaysia will be hosting an exclusive MINI-styled event on 13 July 2024 at JioSpace, Petaling Jaya.

The occasion? An introduction to the New MINI Family, and they're calling all MINI enthusiasts and MINIacs from all over to come and join the festivities next week.

Those in attendance can experience the future of urban mobility with the next-generation models from MINI Malaysia.

And it won't be just for your eyes, folks. You can also get behind the wheel to test drive and experience the new MINI family additions around town.

There will be loads of other exciting activities for the whole family, such as MINI-themed games, MINI merch to be won, and experiencing the MINIverse virtual world.

So clear your calendar for Saturday, 13 July 2024, from 9:30 am to 8:30 pm, and head on over to JioSpace, Petaling Jaya.

For more info or if you want to pre-register for the New MINI Family Launch event, CLICK HERE.

 

Sep Irran Halid

Sep Irran Halid

Content Producer

Sep is a firm believer in the saying "Slow is smooth, smooth is fast" rather than "When in doubt, throttle it out". Drive safely, ride defensively, and most importantly, don't get hangry.

View your Dream Cars
in the App
Download App Now