2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 launched in Malaysia - From RM30,600

Didi Group, the sole distributor of Royal Enfield here in Malaysia, has launched the new 2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 adventure bike.

Making its debut at this year's Art of Speed Malaysia event at MAEPS Serdang, the new 2024 Royal Himalayan will be available in three different variants (Base, Pass, and Summit) with prices ranging from RM30,600 to RM32,200.

The all-new Himalayan adventure bike gets its power from a 452cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled 'Sherpa' engine that produces 40hp at 8,000rpm and 40Nm of maximum torque at 5,500rpm. This is then mated to a six-speed manual transmission.

Being an adventure bike, the 2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 runs on a 21-inch spoked wheel (90/90) on the front and a 17-inch rear unit (140/80) that offers an extra 30mm ground clearance (230mm) compared to the previous Himalayan 411 model despite running the same rim sizes.

All variants run on tubes except for the range-topping Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Summit where you opt for the more expensive model with tubeless tyres (that's the one that's priced at RM32,200).

Apart from the new chassis and engine combo that is said to offer better riding ergonomics, the new Himalayan also rocks a 17-litre fuel tank that tapers down to the rider for better comfort. This comfort element is further enhanced with split seats for both rider and pillion as well as adjustable seat height between 805mm and 845mm.

Other highlights include the new TripperDash 4-inch TFT unit with smartphone connectivity and Google Maps integration, ride-by-wire throttle with selectable riding modes, switchable rear ABS for off-road escapades, and a wide range of genuine accessories from Royal Enfield.

The Base variant is available in Kaza Brown at RM30,600 followed by the Pass variant in either Slate Himalayan Salt or Slate Poppy Blue at RM31,100, and the Summit in Hanle Black at RM31,500 and as mentioned earlier, the Summit (Tubeless) in Kamet White at RM32,200.

Each purchase of the 2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 comes with three years' worth of warranty, roadside assistance, and complimentary services. For more info, head over to the nearest authorised dealer or stop by Art of Speed Malaysia 2024 from 27-28 July at MAEPS Serdang.