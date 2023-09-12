2024 Volvo PHEVs in Malaysia to receive charger upgrades and more - here’s all you need to know

Buyers in Malaysia who are planning on securing a Volvo XC90, XC60, S90, S60, or V60 will be in for a treat; as the new fleet of 2024 plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) models from Volvo Car Malaysia will be upgraded with a set of enhancements.

New colour, the Vapour Grey

The 2024 PHEV fleet will be graced with the following upgrades:

A new 6.4 kW 3-phase on-board charger (OBC), replacing the current 3.6 kW single-phase charger

Panoramic sunroof as a standard fitment for all models

New exterior colour, Vapour Grey

New wheel design – a new eight-spoke design for S90 Recharge, and a new six-spoke one for V60 Recharge and S60 Recharge

5-year complimentary Digital Services package – grants access to Google Assistant, Google Maps, Google Play Store, and Volvo Cars app remote functions.

New YouTube app inclusion in the Google built-in infotainment system (the app can only be used when the car is stationary).

As for the addition of YouTube, previous Volvo models will receive the app via an over-the-air (OTA) software update for their respective infotainment systems. The update will also enable scheduled charging via the Volvo Cars app.

The updated Volvo models will be available from September 2023. Interested customers can proceed to book a test drive for the 2024 Volvo XC90, XC60, S90, S60 and V60 via Volvo Car Malaysia’s website.

Volvo S90 shown

As a recap, all Volvo PHEV models – with the exception of XC40 – are powered by a 2.0-liter 4 cylinder engine (317 PS/400 Nm) paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission, moving the front wheels. An electric motor (145 PS/309 Nm) mounted at the rear axle supplements the engine with a combined power output of 462 PS/709 Nm.

The electric motor is driven by an 18.8 kWh battery and provides an all-electric driving range of up to 90 km, depending on model.