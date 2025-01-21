Carlist.my
  2025 Nissan Kicks e-Power deliveries set to begin soon in Malaysia

Auto News
 | 

Following its public debut at the KL International Motor Show (KLIMS) 2024, the Nissan Kicks e-Power is about to hit Malaysian roads with Edaran Tan Chong Motor (ETCM) recently confirming that deliveries of the B-segment SUV will commence in the coming weeks.

“We are excited to share that the Nissan Kicks e-Power is on track for delivery in the coming weeks. Our team is committed to expediting the process to ensure our customers can experience the revolutionary e-Power technology as soon as possible,” said ETCM CEO Khoo Cheng Pah.

The Kicks e-Power’s headline-grabber is its an innovative powertrain that combines the efficiency of an EV with the practicality of a petrol engine. Its electric motor produces 129 PS and 280 Nm, while the 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine (82 PS/103 Nm) acts solely as a generator for the 2.06 kWh battery, without any direct connection to the wheels. This setup offers impressive fuel efficiency, rated at 21.7km/litre, giving it a total range of up to 900 km from its 41-litre fuel tank.

The Kicks offers three driving modes—Normal, Sport, and Eco—along with the e-Pedal Step for one-pedal driving. In EV mode, the SUV can travel up to 2.5 km at speeds of 40 km/h without the petrol engine needing activating.

Available in two variants, the VL is priced at RM113,800, while the VLT costs RM121,800. For the VLT, a black roof can be optioned for an additional RM4,000. Early adopters can also enjoy a RM5,000 rebate and a 10-year EV warranty under the early bird package.

Jim Kem

Jim Kem

Content Producer

There's just something about cars. It's a conveyance, it's a liability, it's a tool; but it can also be a source of joy, pride, inspiration and passion. It's much like clothes versus fashion. And like the latter, the pursuit of perfection never ends.

