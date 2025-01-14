Carlist.my
»
»
»
  2025 Proton X70 Facelift Gets Wired Android Auto OTA Update, none for S70/X50/X90

Auto News
 | 

This is good news for Android users because the Proton X70 facelift is now available with Android Auto.

With the integration of Android Auto, the popular SUV becomes the first Proton model to boast both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capabilities—features available last year.

With wireless connectivity now supported for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, X70 facelift owners can enjoy a seamless experience with their smartphones and the SUV's enlarged 12.3-inch touchscreen.

This means that Google Maps, Spotify, and many apps can be accessed directly on the vehicle’s impressive infotainment system. To return to the native interface, a simple tap on the Proton logo will suffice.

After months of diligent work, Proton has successfully designed the X70 facelift's infotainment system to integrate Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

