Proton has officially introduced Apple CarPlay connectivity support to their cars, ending a long wait that began years earlier, but became more pronounced with the introduction of the Android-based Atlas OS from ACO Tech on the Proton X50 that proliferated into other models.

Apple CarPlay support will officially start with the recently introduced 2025 Proton X70 facelift, consistent with the earlier assertion from the national automaker made prior to its debut about it being the debut car with this feature. From October 16th, owners of this newest iteration of the X70 will be able to access Apple CarPlay after installing an over-the-air (OTA) update - steps below.

That said, there is currently no word on such compability coming to the Proton X90, S70, or the X50 RC that was similarly launched recently mere months before the current X70. While we can realisitically expect CarPlay to eventually find their way to the rest of the lineup, this process will take more time, and the same can be said about official support for Android Auto writ large.

For iPhone users, they can rejoice. Alongside the written steps to install the OTA update on your 2025 X70, Proton have also posted on a video on Facebook explaining the installation process, which is pretty straightforward.

Step 1: Download and Install

The software update package will be downloaded once it is available for customer vehicle. User needs to keep the engine running until the download is complete.

Upon completion, user may begin installation anytime at their convenience. Once installation has begun, user needs to keep the engine running until the software update is complete.

Step 2: Verify Software Version

A successful software update can be verified in the Vehicle Settings under [System Information] > [About IHU]. The latest system version is SW3RBA10925H1141.

This version contains Apple CarPlay, improved system performance and various bug fixes for an enhanced user experience.

Step 3: Start to use