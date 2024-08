Proton has officially launched the much-anticipated 2025 Proton X70 facelift, a model refresh that promises to elevate the brand's popular C-segment SUV to new heights. With a revamped exterior, enhanced technology, and more advanced safety features, the latest X70 model is set to make waves even at a time when competition is also heating up.

Perhaps the most suprising announcement at today’s launch was the revelation that the X70 will be maintaining its pricing, albeit with a narrowed range of 4 variants. This is despite the addition of a stated RM13,700 worth of new features and upgrades.

2025 Proton X70 1.5T Standard (2WD) - RM98,800, price unchanged

2025 Proton X70 1.5T Executive (2WD)- RM110,800, price unchanged

2024 Proton X70 1.5T Executive (AWD) - RM116,800

2025 Proton X70 1.5T Premium (2WD) - RM123,800, price unchanged

2025 Proton X70 1.5T Premium X - RM126,800, price unchanged

2024 Proton X70 1.8T Premium - RM128,800

For reference, the previous (2024) Proton X70 was priced idenctically at RM98,800 for the Standard variant, RM110,800 for the Executive, RM116,800 for the Executive AWD (which has now been axed), RM123,800 for the Premium, and RM126,800 for the Premium X. The previously priciest variant, the 1.8T Premium, has also been booted.

The design of the 2025 X70 is a significant step forward, drawing inspiration from the 2022 facelifted Geely Boyue. However, Proton has gone beyond mere cosmetic updates, offering a comprehensive overhaul that surpasses the modest changes seen in the X50's June update.

The facelifted X70 boasts slimmer full-LED reflector headlights, a more assertive five-point grille featuring Proton’s signature Infinite Weave design, and “songket” diamond pins. The front bumper has been restyled to complement the new grille, and the top-spec Premium model now rides on eye-catching 19-inch alloy wheels.

At the rear, while the taillights remain unchanged, the bumper has been reimagined with horizontal reflectors, faux corner air outlets, and dual finish in gloss and matte black. This unique touch is an in-house design by Proton, distinguishing it from its Geely-badged counterparts in other markets.

Inside, the X70's cabin maintains its familiar layout, but with some notable upgrades. A new dashboard decor panel, exclusive to Proton, now features a gloss black insert with multi-color ambient lighting. This ambient lighting system has a “rhythmic” function, changing colors in sync with the music, a feature that is becoming increasingly popular in modern cars.

The most prominent upgrade is the infotainment system, which now includes a larger 12.3-inch “floating” touchscreen. This new design improves accessibility/reachability while maintaining an integrated look within the center stack. One of the most anticipated features, which makes its debut in the 2025 Proton X70, is the introduction of wireless Apple CarPlay and wireless Android Auto.

Don't get too excited, though, as while Proton has confirmed the arrival of this feature, they have not confirmed a date at which this connectivity option will be available to owners, most likely via an infotainment system firmware update, as there are still regulatory and licensing creases to iron out.

With this addition, it finally brings the X70 up to par with its competitors, at least in terms of modern smartphone connectivity, and is a feature that could extend to other Proton models such as the S70, X90, and X50 in the near future. Fingers crossed.

The interior also sees the introduction of Stone Grey Nappa leather upholstery in the Premium variant, replacing the previous brown interior. Additionally, a new criss-cross stitching pattern has been added to the door panels, enhancing the cabin's overall aesthetic.

Exclusively powered by a 1.5-litre 3-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine going forward, the X70's engine is capable of delivering 177 PS and 255 Nm of torque, transmitted to the front wheels via a seven-speed wet dual-clutch transmission. Proton is also claiming refinements to the calibration and other minor adjustments to result in a 4% improvement in fuel efficiency, down from 7.6L/100km to 7.3L/100km.

Lastly, its set of active safety features have also been significantly bosltered with Level 2 semi-autonomous driving functionality such as Intelligent Cruise Control, with the ability to slow to a complete stop while following the car ahead, as well as to utilise its camera and sensor array to apply light steering motion to keep it centred within the lane with ICC engaged.