At today’s ‘Luxury Like No Other’ event held by Mercedes-Benz Malaysia, the spotlight shines on a number of high-performance additions, two of them being the siblings of the GLE family: the Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S and GLE 63 S Coupe.

Making their Malaysian debut, these models are priced at RM1,191,888 and RM1,229,888, respectively, on-the-road before insurance, expanding the range which was previously fielded by the GLE 350 AMG-Line and the more powerful AMG GLE 53 Coupe.

In terms of aesthetics, the GLE63S and GLE63S Coupe stand out with Multibeam LED headlights featuring Adaptive Highbeam Assist Plus and 22-inch 10-twin spoke forged alloy wheels with red brake callipers.

The rear sports revised LED tail lamps and a selectable AMG Performance exhaust system, while the GLE63S Coupe adds an AMG spoiler lip for a distinctive touch. The AMG Night Package enhances the exterior with high-gloss black mirror caps, trim strips, and dark chrome tailpipes. All of this adds a noticeable visual menace over its ‘lesser’ stablemates.

Both GLE 63 S in standard and coupe bodystyles feature the formidable 4.0-litre twin-turbo M177 V8 engine that delivers an impressive 612 PS and 850 Nm of torque, complemented by an electrification component comprised of a 22 PS/250 Nm Integrated Starter Generator (ISG) and 48-volt electrical system to form its mild-hybrid powertrain.

The ISG effectively replaces a conventional alternator and is situated between the engine and transmission, allowing for fairly seamless hybrid functionalities like energy recuperation, load point shifting, smooth engine restarts during the start/stop process, and power boosts.

Performance-wise, these AMG variants of the GLE have been endowed with plenty of speed, but to rein that torrent of horsepower, they’ve also been equipped with an electronically controlled limited-slip differential, AMG Performance 4Matic+ all-wheel drive, and AMG Ride Control+ air suspension with adaptive damping.

Also standard for that million-Ringgit price tag is the AMG Driver’s Package, unleashing the accelerative and v-max potential. Both the AMG GLE and the GLE Coupe 63 S boast identical 3.9 seconds century sprint times and even reach a level top speed of 280 km/h.

Inside there are the usual list of sportier trim to overlap what is already a luxurious cabin. Highlights include a panoramic sunroof, a head-up display, ventilated seats, AMG-exclusive black Nappa leather upholstery (none of that synthetic Artico stuff), and a flat-bottomed AMG Performance steering wheel.

The cabin also features a premium 13-speaker Burmester sound system, animated ambient lighting with AMG logo projection, and AMG carbon-fibre trim tastefully applied. The latest MBUX system is equipped with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and the MBUX Augmented Reality Navigation overlays graphic directions on live images displayed on the media screen.

Mercedes-Benz Malaysia backs these powerful SUVs with a four-year, unlimited mileage warranty. As far as its list of rivals go, the list in Malaysia is rather brief as there is no BMW M version of the X3 or X4, no Audi Sport version of the Q5, which leaves just the Porsche Macan and/or Cayenne to sway buyers away.