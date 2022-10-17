All motorsport events at Litar Permotoran Terengganu have been suspended indefinitely

The horrific accident at the Terengganu Motor Circuit, Gong Badak, last weekend, where a participant was killed, has caused a reaction where all motorsport activities at the circuit have been suspended indefinitely.

State Youth, Sports and Non-Government Development Committee chairman Wan Sukairi Wan Abdullah said all events at the venue would be suspended effective 15 October 2022.

He said the directive came following an accident that claimed the life of drag racer Muhamad Hafez Jamal Jamaluddin during the Battle Of The Kings (BOTK) 2022, held last Saturday.

"The organiser is expected to hand in their report soon, and they will also brief us on what actually happened", said Wan Sukairi.

"Once we receive the report, we will study and analyse what we need to improve on in terms of the facilities and the organisers themselves", he said.

He continued by saying that the state government is very sorry for the incident and expressed its condolences to the victim's family, who must have been affected by the incident.

The drag racer known as Apeh Jamal, 40, died while participating in the BOTK 2022 drag race at 11.35am due to serious injuries after the Mitsubishi Lancer Evo type car he was driving lost control and skidded across the race track before crashing into a tree.