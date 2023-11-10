Editor's Pick
This 'Trusted Dealer' has a proven track record of upholding the best car selling practices certified by Carlist.my
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Auto News
  4. All-new 2023 Hyundai Tucson launched in Malaysia - priced from RM 158k, what are the specs?

All-new 2023 Hyundai Tucson launched in Malaysia - priced from RM 158k, what are the specs?

Auto News
 | 

All-new 2023 Hyundai Tucson launched in Malaysia - priced from RM 158k, what are the specs?

Brought to you by Hyundai-Sime Darby Motors (HSDM) all fresh and new from South Korea is the fourth-gen 2023 Hyundai Tucson, now officially launched in Malaysia with 3 variants to choose from and a price list starting from RM 158,888 (OTR, without insurance).

The fully-imported (CBU) Tucson from the land of kimchi is offered with two powertrain options in Malaysia.

The naturally-aspirated 2.0-litre Smartstream MPI engine (156 PS/192 Nm) paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission is fitted in the base Lite variant of the C-segment SUV.

Meanwhile, the top two variants which are Plus and Max are fitted with the turbocharged Smartstream 1.6 TGDi engine (180 PS/265 Nm), mated with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT) featuring a push-button gear selector.

Standard equipments on all 2023 Hyundai Tucson variants in Malaysia include:

  • 8-inch touchscreen infotainment with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

  • Remote-start function

  • Rear-view camera

  • 4 drive modes (Eco, Normal, Sport, Smart)

  • 7 airbags

  • Electronic parking brake (EPB) with auto-hold function

  • Blind-spot collision warning

  • Safe-exit warning

The difference between the 3 Tucson variants exceeds its powertrain.

The base Lite variant gets 17-inch alloy wheels and fabric seats, while the top 2 variants get 19-inch alloy wheels and leather seats.

However, the top-of-the-range Max is the sole variant equipped with the full package that includes eight-way powered and heated/ventilated driver and front passenger seats, a fully digital 10.25-inch instrument panel, a power tailgate, auto wipers, wireless phone charging, and a full Hyundai SmartSense safety suite.

The full Hyundai SmartSense ADAS functions include:

  • Smart Cruise Control (SCC) with Stop & Go

  • Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA)

  • Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist – Junction (FCA-JT)

  • Lane Keeping Assist (LKA)

  • Lane Following Assist (LFA)

  • High Beam Assist (HBA)

  • Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA)

The new Hyundai Tucson is available in several body colours - Amazon Gray Metallic, Phantom Black Pearl, Creamy White Pearl, Crimson Red Pearl and Silky Bronze Metallic; with the last two not offered on the 2.0 Lite.

The all-new 2023 Hyundai Tucson’s price in Malaysia according to their variants are as follows:

  • 2.0 Lite - RM 158,888
  • 1.6T Plus - RM 178,888
  • 1.6T Max - RM 195,888

Order books are open and the first 100 buyers who successfully placed an order by December 31st, 2023 will receive a complimentary extended warranty of 5 years/300,000 km as well as a free service package for 3 years/50,000 km.

Related Tags
2023 Hyundai Tucson all new Hyundai Tucson Malaysia Hyundai Tucson Hyundai c-segment SUV
Mersita Wasli

Mersita Wasli

Editor

