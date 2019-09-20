All-New A90 Toyota GR Supra Launched In Malaysia - 1 Variant, From RM568k

UMW Toyota Motors today unveiled the highly anticipated all-new 5th generation A90 Supra, 14 years after its predecessor, the A80 Mk4 Supra was discontinued.

Co-developed with BMW, the all-new Supra, which is essentially a twin of the new BMW Z4, is priced between RM568,000 and RM580,000 on the road without insurance, depending on the exterior colour.

Manufactured alongside the G29 BMW Z4 in Austria by Magna Steyr, the all-new Supra is available in 8 exterior colour options here – White Metallic, Silver Metallic, Ice Grey Metallic, Black Metallic, Prominence Red, Lightning Yellow, Deep Blue Metallic, Matte Storm Grey Metallic.

For the Malaysian market, the all-new Supra only comes in one version, which is the full spec variant powered by BMW’s B58 3.0-litre inline-six Twin Scroll Turbo engine, producing 340 PS and 500 Nm of maximum torque. Paired to the engine is an 8-speed automatic gearbox with paddle shifters, courtesy of ZF.

Thanks to the powertrain package, the all-new Supra is able to sprint from standstill to 100km/h in 4.3 seconds, and clock an electronically limited top speed of 250km/h.

On the exterior, the all-new Supra’s design is inspired a lot by the Toyota 2000 GT (side profile) as well as the Mk4 Supra (front and rear end), with key features like 19-inch wheels, Adaptive LED headlights with LED turn signals, Dual tailpipes, auto-retractable wing mirrors, as well as automatic rain sensing wipers.

Inside, the cabin is almost identical to the G29 Z4, with notable features like black leather upholstery, 8-way power adjustable seats, Smart Entry and Start system, an 8.8-inch touchscreen display with a touchpad remote controller, a 12-speaker JBL audio system, built-in navigation, voice recognition, USB and Bluetooth connectivity, dual zone air conditioning, a heads-up display (HUD), and wireless charging among other features.

As far as safety is concerned, the Supra actually gets an extensive list of features such as Forward Collision Warning, Lane Departure Warning, Adaptive Cruise Control, Adaptive High Beam, Rear End Collision Warning, Blind Spot Monitor, Parking Sensors, a reverse camera, 7 airbags, as well as an ISOFIX mount.

That being said, the all-new Supra will also be the first model to be sold via Toyota's GR Garage, a dedicated retail arm which will focus on Toyota’s high-performance and motorsports themed products, in much the same way Mercedes-Benz has AMG Performance Centres at selected dealer locations. These GR Garages will likely be customers touchpoints for those who want to get behind the wheel of a Supra.

Looking for a new Toyota? Find the best deals here.