Aston Martin Kuala Lumpur unveiled two brilliant Vantage models: Meet the Iron Wolf and Midnight Viper

Lemme talk to ya.

Talk about luxury performance cars! Aston Martin Kuala Lumpur has just taken exclusivity to a whole new level man. They've introduced two remarkable Vantage models, the Iron Wolf and Midnight Viper, and here's the catch: there's only one unit produced for each model.



Iron Wolf: A Unique Marvel

The Vantage Iron Wolf sports a beautiful titanium grey finish, a color specification unlike any other in Aston Martin Kuala Lumpur's history. Its appearance is further enhanced by the front grille from the Vantage F1 Edition and striking 20-inch gloss black wheels. The blacked-out Diamond Turned wheels enhances the the car's beastly presence.





Midnight Viper: Darkness and Power

In stark contrast, the Vantage Midnight Viper boasts an ultramarine black exterior with lime essence highlights, giving it a menacing demeanor. The ultramarine black paint, with a blue metallic flake base coat, creates depth in the color, showcasing its stealthy and powerful identity that resembles its namesake - the Viper. Its 20-inch wheels in Gloss Black complete the package, embodying the car's provocative nature.





Focused Interiors

Both the Iron Wolf and Midnight Viper feature driver-focused interiors. The cabin is adorned with an onyx black monotone environment and a satin silver with gloss black finish. The sport-oriented gearshift paddles and gear selection buttons are thoughtfully positioned for an out-of-this-world driving experience.





Unleash the Power

Under the hood, these limited editions pack the same punch with a 4.0-liter bi-turbo V8 engine generating 503 PS and 685 Nm of torque. With an 8-speed automatic transmission, they sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in a mere 3.6 seconds and reach a top speed of 314 km/h. Damn, that's fast!



Owning one

While the regular Vantage starts at RM 778,000, the Vantage Iron Wolf is priced at RM 844,000, and the Vantage Midnight Viper starts from RM 861,000. Both come with a 5-year warranty and servicing plan, ensuring an exclusive ownership experience. Prices exclude duties and taxes.



These limited-edition Vantage models redefine luxury and performance. Unfortunately, there can only be one - or in this case, two owners and whoever they may be, let me be the first to say - I envy you and congratulations!

