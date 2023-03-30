Aston Martin Vantage F1 Edition lands in Malaysia - from RM978,000

The new Aston Martin Vantage F1 Edition has finally arrived here in Malaysia, and what a sight to behold.

With a price tag that starts from RM978,000 (excluding taxes, duties, and options), the Aston Martin Vantage F1 Edition marks a new breed of premium vehicles following the brand's return to the world's greatest four-wheel motorsports, Formula 1.

The Vantage F1 Edition is the best Vantage model you can get right now with significant improvements and enhancements added exclusively for the F1 Edition. In order for the Vantage to deliver its maximum as the Official Safety Car of F1, it had to be fast and agile. The result? A road-legal replica that also happens to be the fastest and most powerful Vantage money can buy.

Power comes from a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine that was enhanced to produce an additional 25PS making the total output 535PS. Torque remains at 685Nm with better tractability and in-gear urgency, especially when working together with its eight-speed automatic transmission (which has also been optimised in terms of torque cut during upshifts and reduced shift times).

The Vantage F1 Edition's chassis also get some race-inspired treatment with reworked damper internals for better vertical body control, increased spring rate as well as lateral stiffness for increased traction in the corners, enhanced driver feedback, plus many more.

Even the tyres have been upgraded from 20 inches to a set of 21's wrapped with Pirelli's 255/35ZR21 upfront and 295/30ZR21 handling the rear. Developed specifically for the Aston Martin Vantage F1 Edition, these new additions offer better feedback, greater confidence even when driving on the limit, and some great fun slaying the apexes in the track.

Other features include

Comprehensive aero kit (provides an extra 200kg downforce)

Aston Martin Racing Green colour scheme

Jet Black or Lunar White paint options (satin or gloss finish)

Obsidian Black Leather

Phantom Grey Alcantara upholstery & trim

Lime Green, Obsidian Black, Titanium Grey or Spicy Red contrast stripe & stitching + more

The Aston Martin Vantage F1 Edition is available in either the Coupe or Roadster model. The latter can be distinguished by its standard vaned grille, 2x2 Twill Carbon Fibre exterior detailing, dedicated Roadster graphics, quad-exhaust system, and a new set of Satin Black 21-inch alloy wheels.

Price starts from RM978,000 for the new Aston Martin F1 Edition for those who are interested (price excluding duties, taxes, and options).