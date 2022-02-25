Aston Martin DBX The One Edition Arrives In Malaysia, Priced From RM1.1 MILLION

Aston Martin Kuala Lumpur has unveiled the Aston Martin DBX The One Edition, a special edition DBX that has been customized and hand-built - priced from RM1.1 Million.

Being the only DBX model of its kind in Malaysia, the unique specifications of the super SUV is made to celebrate the synergy between sport and refinement that is well known in any Aston Martin product.

The customization starts with its body colour, the Concours Blue, a metallic silver-blue paint job that is unique, beautiful and elegant. It was the same colour used on the Aston Martin One-77 when it made its world debut. After being removed from the DBX colour palette globally, Aston decided to revive the colour and splash it onto The One Edition.

The DBX The One Edition is also fitted with 23-inch forged - Satin Black Halo Diamond Turned wheels, which is the largest wheel ever fitted on an Aston Martin machine. The rim is not only beautiful, but it also improves the performance of the DBX due to its lightness despite its size.

On the inside, the cabin comes in a luxurious two-tone environment, mixing subtly detailed Oxford Tan and Onyx Black leather, which emphasizes refinement and beautiful craftsmanship. Customers can also personalize the SUV through an exterior glossy black finish package and sports exhaust upgrade.

The Aston Martin DBX The One Edition is priced from RM 1,100,000.00 (price stated excluding duties and taxes).

For more information about the Aston Martin DBX The One Edition, please call +60 3 2163 1196 or email astonmartinkl.enquiries@wearnes.com