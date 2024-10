Why do we need dash cams? Have you ever been in a hit-and-run situation? There’s a few reasons why dash cams are important and we will guide you on how to choose the best dash cam.

Malaysia is currently having lots of issues while driving cars especially on busy traffic. You can notice lately there’s an increasing number of road accidents, viral videos and even insurance fraud.

Benefit of Dash Cam

Dash cams can prevent a lot of things from happening. There’s a lots of advantage of dash cam but the main reason for the dash cam for car is necessary because of:



Evidence for Accident

Protection Against Insurance Fraud

Hit-and-Run

Theft Prevention or Protection

With a dash cam, you can drive with ease of mind and even park your car without worrying about theft since you will have the evidence. But you still need to take precautions of everything since having a dash cam will not stop any crime or any accident, it helps you prevent the worst.

Guide on Choosing Dash Cam

We will guide you on what is the characteristics of the dash cam you probably need to consider to find your best dash cam:

Image Quality : Higher resolution means sharper images that can be used as evidence.

Park Mode : Park Mode is where the dash cam is still running in the background and will record while having your car park even if the engine is off.

Mounting : Choose the best way to mount your dashcam cameras such as adhesive mount, suction cup or bracket attached to rear mirror.

Connectivity (Additional): Dash cam that allows users to view or manage the videos through Wi-Fi or bluetooth is better than the one that uses a memory card as its storage.

Recommended Dash Cam Malaysia

If you had gone through the guide on choosing a dash cam, you might consider a few of these models since it's the best dashcam Malaysia. So here’s the top 5 of the car cam Malaysia:



70mai dash cam is the most popular brand for Malaysian drivers, but you may also consider other brands since they have their own function. You may choose your own best dash cam that you prefer based on your needs and budget.