Best Electric Cars in Malaysia for 2024 - Top 5 EVs You Should Know

Electric cars becoming more popular in Malaysia. Explore this article for more information on the best electric cars 2024 in Malaysia.

Electric cars nowadays have reached stability in the Malaysian market and become more popular as time moves forward. With the growing number of EVs available, they become more accessible and affordable, making them one of the most popular car types in high demand. If you are looking or considering buying an electric car, you may consider the option below as it’s the top 5 popular electric vehicle 2024:

Price Range: RM 87,000 - RM 167,000

Unique Features: This BYD Atto 3 has a sleek and modern design that is attractive to the current generation. This EV also offers a driving range of up to 480km. With its affordable price, it also has a user-friendly infotainment system that will make the driving experience much more enjoyable. BYD Atto 3 is the most affordable electric car for those looking for a stylish, modern, and sleek design EV.

Market Demands (until December 2024): 6,159 units

Price Range: RM 108,000 - RM 288,000

Unique Features: Tesla is a well-known car brand that develops cars that have high performance in acceleration. This car also has a lot of modern features such as an Autopilot driver-assistance system and can also access the Tesla Supercharge network. Tesla Model 3 is suitable for someone who is looking for a high-performance EV.

Market Demands (until December 2024): 4,702 units

Price Range: RM 140,799 - RM 199,800

Unique Features: BYD Seal is a high-performance EV that offers a sporty luxurious interior. It also has advanced technology such as an Advanced Driver-Assistance System (ADAS), making it a proper choice for those who seek sporty and luxury EVs.

Market Demands (until December 2024): 2,958 units

Price Range: RM 69,800 - RM 124,900

Unique Features: BYD Dolphin is one of the most affordable electric cars. It also has a good range which fits for daily city driving. This BYD Dolphin offers a lot of features at an affordable price which makes it the perfect choice for a new EV owner. It is also the least expensive electric car which is why this car is in the top 5.

Market Demands (until December 2024): 2,744 units

5. Tesla Model Y

Price Range: RM 120,000 - RM 300,000

Unique Features: This SUV has a spacious interior, making it perfect for families. As this is a Tesla brand EV, this car also has an Autopilot driver-assistance system, access to the Tesla Supercharge network, and also has long-range capabilities.

Market Demands (until December 2024): 2,566 units

Disclaimer: This ranking may change as time goes by, these rankings have been gathered from data.gov.my in 2024 for genuine information.