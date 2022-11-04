Biggest Honda 3S Centre in Kuching now open for business

Honda Malaysia has opened its biggest 3S Centre in Kuching, Sarawak this week located in Petra Jaya.

Covering an area of 4,711 square metres with a total build-up area of 2,339 square metres, the biggest Honda 3S Centre in Kuching houses a total of 12 service bays, three general repair bays, and one tyre service bay.

Service capacity of up to 50 cars per day

Currently handled by Northmont Capital Sdn Bhd, the new Honda 3S Centre in Petra Jaya marks the 14th dealership in East Malaysia to further enhance Honda's dealership network and aftersales services in the region.

The new Honda 3S Centre also include a host of amenities to ensure a comfortable environment and other services for its customers and Honda owners with things like:

Comfortable lounges

Kids' corner

Complimentary Wi-Fi

Road tax and insurance renewal

Car wash services

Air-conditioning services

Tyre alignment and balancing services + more

Honda City - the most sought-after model in Sarawak

According to Honda Malaysia Managing Director and CEO, Mr Hironobu Yoshimura "This year, the East Malaysia region has recorded encouraging sales performance, and contributed 5% to Honda Malaysia total sales from January to September 2022. Out of the 5% sales contribution, Sarawak is the highest contributor with 3%."

"The City is the most sought-after model in Sarawak, contributing 22% to the total state sales in the region. The all-new HR-V which was launched in July 2022 has also received overwhelming response in Sarawak, with over 200 units sold in the state. I would like to thank all Honda customers in the East Malaysia region for their trust and support for the Honda brand," added Mr Hironobu.