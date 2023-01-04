BMW and MINI vehicle price update in 2023 - more costly, but comes with more standard features

BMW and MINI vehicle price update in 2023 - more costly, but comes with more standard featuresAuto News
BMW Group Malaysia, comprised of BMW and MINI, is ushering in the new year with a price increase for most of its vehicles. It's not all bad news, as a few useful features have now become standard on all BMW vehicles in 2023.
BWM Group stated that the price increase is due to "current challenges with regards to global inflation and rising manufacturing costs". This has altered the prices of their cars, where BMW claims that their vehicles now carry a volume-weighted average price update of approximately 4.7% and 2.6%, which will come into effect for all BMW and MINI models on January 1, 2023.
Before we get into the new standard features on BMW cars for the year 2023, let's take a look at the price increases of MINIs and BMWs compared to 2022 models.
|Model
|2022
|2023
|Price increase
|3-Door Cooper SE
|RM191,164
|RM199,164
|RM8,000
|3-Door Cooper S
|RM272,988
|RM273,888
|RM900
|3-Door JCW
|RM324,988
|RM325,888
|RM900
|Convertible Cooper S
|RM298,988
|RM299,888
|RM900
|5-Door Cooper S
|RM279,988
|RM280,888
|RM900
|Clubman Cooper S
|RM311,988
|RM312,888
|RM900
|Clubman JCW
|RM359,988
|RM360,888
|RM900
|Countryman Cooper S
|RM254,988
|RM259,888
|RM4,900
|Countryman JCW
|RM398,988
|RM399,888
|RM900
|Model
|2022
|2023
|Price difference
|M135i
|RM375,800
|RM379,800
|RM4,000
|218 Gran Coupe M Sport
|RM228,800
|RM235,800
|RM7,000
|430i Coupe M Sport
|RM427,800
|RM437,800
|RM10,000
|530e M Sport
|RM358,217
|RM360,800
|RM2,583
|530i M Sport
|RM402,800
|RM410,800
|RM8,000
|M5
|RM998,800
|RM1,005,800
|RM7,000
|M5 Competition
|RM1,188,800
|RM1,195,800
|RM7,000
|630i Gran Turismo M Sport
|RM430,800
|RM442,800
|RM12,000
|740Le xDrive M Sport
|RM633,800
|RM642,800
|RM9,000
|X3 sDrive20i M Sport
|RM315,800
|RM329,800
|RM14,000
|X3 sDrive30i M Sport
|RM358,800
|RM371,800
|RM13,000
|X3 sDrive30e M Sport
|RM356,800
|RM376,800
|RM11,000
|X4 xDrive30i M Sport
|RM398,800
|RM417,800
|RM19,000
|X5 xDrive45e M Sport
|RM480,900
|RM491,800
|RM10,900
|X6 xDrive40i M Sport
|RM736,800
|RM748,800
|RM12,000
|X7 xDrive40i Pure Excellence
|RM708,800
|RM724,800
|RM16,000
|X7 xDrive40i M Sport
|RM728,800
|RM744,800
|RM16,000
|Z4 sDrive30i M Sport
|RM492,800
|RM508,800
|RM16,000
|i4 eDrive40 M Sport
|RM389,800
|RM399,800
|RM10,000
|i4 M50
|RM430,800
|RM445,800
|RM15,000
|iX xDrive40
|RM379,800
|RM403,800
|RM24,000
|iX xDrive40 Sport
|RM425,800
|RM447,800
|RM22,000
As we mentioned before, it's not all bad news as BMW have given their cars some very useful standard features. Where previously, you would have to pay extra for these features, the 2023 BMWs now come with Smartphone Integration featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with the Connected Package Professional.
The climate menu will also remain accessible to users without having to leave the Apple CarPlay or Android Auto screen. Exclusive to models with BMW iDrive 8, Apple Maps will be adapted into the Instrument Cluster and Head-Up Display.
The Remote Services will also enable owners to remotely control the car by locking their doors, activating the headlight flash or horn and starting the ventilation system using the My BMW App. Owners will also enjoy a Last State Call (LSC) which provides relevant information about the status of the car, such as the fuel level, mileage, status of doors and windows, Check Control Messages, pending services and more.
For BMW electric vehicles, owners will also enjoy three years of runtime of BMW Maps Connected Charging and Connected Navigation. In addition to providing information to owners via the My BMW App, the Charging Management feature also showcases past and ongoing charging sessions which enable owners to remotely control and check ongoing or upcoming charging sessions. The app will also notify users should there be any specific charging events.