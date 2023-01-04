BMW and MINI vehicle price update in 2023 - more costly, but comes with more standard features

BMW Group Malaysia, comprised of BMW and MINI, is ushering in the new year with a price increase for most of its vehicles. It's not all bad news, as a few useful features have now become standard on all BMW vehicles in 2023.

BWM Group stated that the price increase is due to "current challenges with regards to global inflation and rising manufacturing costs". This has altered the prices of their cars, where BMW claims that their vehicles now carry a volume-weighted average price update of approximately 4.7% and 2.6%, which will come into effect for all BMW and MINI models on January 1, 2023.

Before we get into the new standard features on BMW cars for the year 2023, let's take a look at the price increases of MINIs and BMWs compared to 2022 models.

2022 vs 2023 MINI prices Model 2022 2023 Price increase 3-Door Cooper SE RM191,164 RM199,164 RM8,000 3-Door Cooper S RM272,988 RM273,888 RM900 3-Door JCW RM324,988 RM325,888 RM900 Convertible Cooper S RM298,988 RM299,888 RM900 5-Door Cooper S RM279,988 RM280,888 RM900 Clubman Cooper S RM311,988 RM312,888 RM900 Clubman JCW RM359,988 RM360,888 RM900 Countryman Cooper S RM254,988 RM259,888 RM4,900 Countryman JCW RM398,988 RM399,888 RM900

2022 vs 2023 BMW prices Model 2022 2023 Price difference M135i RM375,800 RM379,800 RM4,000 218 Gran Coupe M Sport RM228,800 RM235,800 RM7,000 430i Coupe M Sport RM427,800 RM437,800 RM10,000 530e M Sport RM358,217 RM360,800 RM2,583 530i M Sport RM402,800 RM410,800 RM8,000 M5 RM998,800 RM1,005,800 RM7,000 M5 Competition RM1,188,800 RM1,195,800 RM7,000 630i Gran Turismo M Sport RM430,800 RM442,800 RM12,000 740Le xDrive M Sport RM633,800 RM642,800 RM9,000 X3 sDrive20i M Sport RM315,800 RM329,800 RM14,000 X3 sDrive30i M Sport RM358,800 RM371,800 RM13,000 X3 sDrive30e M Sport RM356,800 RM376,800 RM11,000 X4 xDrive30i M Sport RM398,800 RM417,800 RM19,000 X5 xDrive45e M Sport RM480,900 RM491,800 RM10,900 X6 xDrive40i M Sport RM736,800 RM748,800 RM12,000 X7 xDrive40i Pure Excellence RM708,800 RM724,800 RM16,000 X7 xDrive40i M Sport RM728,800 RM744,800 RM16,000 Z4 sDrive30i M Sport RM492,800 RM508,800 RM16,000 i4 eDrive40 M Sport RM389,800 RM399,800 RM10,000 i4 M50 RM430,800 RM445,800 RM15,000 iX xDrive40 RM379,800 RM403,800 RM24,000 iX xDrive40 Sport RM425,800 RM447,800 RM22,000

As we mentioned before, it's not all bad news as BMW have given their cars some very useful standard features. Where previously, you would have to pay extra for these features, the 2023 BMWs now come with Smartphone Integration featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with the Connected Package Professional.

The climate menu will also remain accessible to users without having to leave the Apple CarPlay or Android Auto screen. Exclusive to models with BMW iDrive 8, Apple Maps will be adapted into the Instrument Cluster and Head-Up Display.

The Remote Services will also enable owners to remotely control the car by locking their doors, activating the headlight flash or horn and starting the ventilation system using the My BMW App. Owners will also enjoy a Last State Call (LSC) which provides relevant information about the status of the car, such as the fuel level, mileage, status of doors and windows, Check Control Messages, pending services and more.

For BMW electric vehicles, owners will also enjoy three years of runtime of BMW Maps Connected Charging and Connected Navigation. In addition to providing information to owners via the My BMW App, the Charging Management feature also showcases past and ongoing charging sessions which enable owners to remotely control and check ongoing or upcoming charging sessions. The app will also notify users should there be any specific charging events.