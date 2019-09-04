Editor's Pick

BMW Elite M Card Offers Special Privileges For M Performance Model Owners

BMW Malaysia today introduced the BMW Elite M Card for owners of BMW M Performance vehicles. The privilege programme provides an exclusive array of M-specific benefits to complement the existing BMW Privileges Elite Card enjoyed by BMW owners.

In line with BMW Malaysia’s premium ownership experience, cardholders of the BMW Elite M Card will enjoy local and regional M Track events at exclusive prices. Cardholders can also benefit from additional discounts for BMW Driver Training events and BMW lifestyle merchandise.

Additionally, cardholders will be given priority service appointments and Reception at the Car (RATC) at all BMW M Service Outlets and BMW M Dealerships, loyalty discounts for repeat BMW M customers as well as a dedicated page within the BMW Group Loyalty+ Mobile App.

BMW M owners will still have complete access to all the features previously enjoyed with their BMW Privileges Card that includes:

  • BMW 5-Year Unlimited Mileage Warranty with Free Scheduled Service Program
  • BMW 2-Year / 24-Month Tyre Warranty Program for its Run Flat Tyre offering and services
  • BMW Roadside Assistance and Accident Hotline
  • The BMW Group Loyalty+ Mobile App - BMW White Card and BMW Excellence Club membership program
  • BMW Service Online

