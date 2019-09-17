BMW Malaysia Announces Locally Assembled 330i M Sport, RM40k Cheaper

BMW Malaysia today announced the introduction of the locally assembled 3-Series 330i M Sport, five months after the model made its Malaysian debut in CBU form.

While the fully imported model was priced at RM328,800, the CKD version is cheaper by RM40,000, with an asking price of RM288,800 on the road without insurance.

Assembled in BMW’s plant in Kulim, Kedah, the locally assembled 330i M Sport comes with the same specifications as the CBU version.

On the exterior, key features include 3D taillights, an aerodynamic rear spoiler lip,18-inch M light alloy wheels, blue brake callipers with M logo, as well as adaptive LED headlights with Bi-LED technology.

Powering the 330i M Sport is a 2.0-litre TwinPower Turbo four-cylinder petrol engine that does 258 hp and 400 Nm. The sole transmission option is an 8-speed automatic that sends power to the rear wheels.

Performance wise, the 330i M Sport completes the century sprint in just 5.8 seconds, before reaching a top speed of 250 km/h.

The 330i M Sport also comes with the new BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant and BMW Digital Key, which allows drivers to lock and unlock the car via the use of NFC, available on selected Samsung devices. BMW Digital Key also allows the car to be started when the compatible phone is place in the designated wireless charging tray.

Other standard equipment on the 330i M Sport includes:

Adaptive Bi-LED headlights

M Sport suspension (passive, steel)

M Sport Brakes

18-inch M Sport Style 790 alloy wheels with run-flat tires

12.3-inch digital instrument clustter

10.25-inch Control Display with BMW Operating System 7.0

10-speaker, 205W sound system

Apple CarPlay compatibility

Vernasca leather upholstery (Previously known as Dakota leather)

With the Balloon Financing Plan from BMW Group Financial Services Malaysia, the New BMW 330i M Sport can be owned with monthly instalment plans starting from RM 3,298.00 (based on estimates of an 80% loan on a five-year tenure).

Owners of the New BMW 330i M Sport will also experience the complete BMW Group Malaysia Premium Ownership experience which includes:

BMW 5-Year Unlimited Mileage Warranty with Free Scheduled Service Programme

BMW 2-Year/ 24 Month Tyre Warranty Programme for its Run Flat Tyre offering and services

BMW Roadside Assistance and Accident Hotline

The BMW Group Loyalty+ Mobile App – BMW White Card

BMW Service Online

Looking for a new BMW? Get the best deals here.