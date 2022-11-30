BMW Malaysia launches BMW Charging in partnership with JomCharge

BMW Group Malaysia has introduced its latest BMW Charging in partnership with one of the country's top EV charging providers, JomCharge.

In a bid to further elevate the brand's premium EV ownership, the BMW Charging x JomCharge collab will offer access to over 100 charging facilities (including the ones owned by Petronas' Gentari) around city centres and highways that'll help with lowering range anxiety as well as peace of mind throughout the journey.

RM640 one-time fee for new & existing BMW EV owners

All new and existing BMW EV owners are entitled to register for the BMW Charging package for a one-time fee of RM640. This will get you a one-year non-renewable subscription together with complimentary JomCharge credits worth RM160. Furthermore, the pay-per-use service will also offer an additional 10% discount for each charging transaction for a year.

According to Sashi Ambi, Head of Corporate Communications and Sustainability at BMW Group Malaysia, "An integral part of our ongoing efforts to strengthen the electromobility landscape in Malaysia are our strategic partnerships with industry leaders in the charging infrastructure for EVs such as JomCharge as well as ChargEV and Tenaga Nasional Berhad in the coming months."

"With our shared goals and diversified expertise, we are bringing more key infrastructure and access to these charging platforms to our ever-growing community of existing and potential EV owners here," added Sashi.