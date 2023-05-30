BMW Malaysia Unveils All-New BMW 7 Series: 489hp,700Nm, 31" Theatre Screen at the rear, from RM650k

BMW Malaysia has introduced the latest addition to their lineup, the locally-assembled variants of the luxurious BMW 7 Series. The 750e xDrive M Sport and 750e xDrive Pure Excellence are priced from RM650k.

The new CKD 7 Series promises high-performance and dynamic driving experiences that are synonymous with BMW's name. These exceptional plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEVs) offer innovative technology and low-carbon driving experiences without compromising performance.

Hans de Visser, Managing Director of BMW Group Malaysia, expressed the company's commitment to developing high-performing electrified vehicles in Malaysia for their loyal customers.

Variants and prices

The New BMW 750e xDrive Pure Excellence RM 649,800

The New BMW 750e xDrive M Sport RM 700,000.00

The New BMW 750e xDrive M Sport boasts sporty design elements that enhance the luxurious sedan, while the Pure Excellence variant provides a harmonious blend of elegance, comfort, and convenience.

These new BMWs are said to set a standard on Malaysian roads, delivering Sheer Driving Pleasure at the highest level in an ultra-luxury package.

The All-New BMW 7 Series showcases a captivating appearance with its split headlight design, featuring BMW Iconic Glow crystal headlights and an illuminated BMW Iconic Glow kidney grille frame.

The latest generation of BMW's eDrive technology for PHEV models is combined with BMW's xDrive intelligent all-wheel drive system, which ensures maximum power and performance.

Both the New BMW 750e xDrive M Sport and New BMW 750e xDrive Pure Excellence offer distinctive exterior and interior customization options while sharing similar power and performance characteristics.

The LED lighting units create impressive visual effects and are part of the Great Entrance Moments, a special light show that welcomes passengers with a carpet of light and activated interior lighting.

The All-New BMW 7 Series boasts an extended wheelbase, providing more interior space and comfort. The M Sport variant features exclusive M high-gloss Shadowline, M side sills, M front and rear aprons, and Style 907 bicolour 20-inch M aerodynamic wheels.

On the other hand, the Pure Excellence variant is equipped with Style 903 19-inch sport double-spoke alloy wheels.

The interior of the All-New BMW 7 Series offers a luxurious and technologically advanced experience. It features the BMW Curved Display, CraftedClarity crystal glass trim, Bowers & Wilkins Surround Sound System, and new My Modes options.

Rear seat passengers can enjoy the Executive Lounge Seating feature in the New BMW 750e xDrive M Sport, along with the BMW Theatre Screen, providing an unrivalled viewing experience.

Under the hood, the All-New BMW 7 Series is powered by an in-line six-cylinder plug-in hybrid engine with BMW TwinPower Turbo technology, delivering 489 hp and 700Nm of torque.

It achieves a century sprint in just 4.8 seconds while recording a top speed of 250 km/h.

The New BMW 750e xDrive M Sport features the Driving Assistant Plus, while the New BMW 750e xDrive Pure Excellence receives the Driving Assistant Professional.

Both variants come with the Parking Assistant Plus, BMW Live Cockpit Professional with Head-up Display, and four-zone automatic air conditioning, among other standard safety features.

The All-New BMW 7 Series is available in a range of exterior colours and upholstery options, including Oxide Grey Metallic, Black Sapphire Metallic as well as Mineral White Metallic.

Exclusive to the New BMW 750e xDrive M Sport is the M Brooklyn Grey Metallic option, whereas the Sophisto Grey Metallic is exclusively offered to the New BMW 750e xDrive Pure Excellence. Upholstery is offered in either BMW ‘Merino’ leather in Black or BMW ‘Merino’ leather in Tartufo for both variants of the All-New BMW 7 Series.

As part of the BMW Malaysia Premium Ownership experience, owners will benefit from a 5-Year Unlimited Mileage Warranty with Free Scheduled Service Programme, BMW Roadside Assistance, and Accident Hotline, the BMW Group Loyalty.