BMW XM booking to start on 20 October 2022 in Malaysia - Est from RM820k

The first-ever BMW XM luxury SAV (Sports Activity Vehicle) can be booked from 20 October 2022 onwards as announced by BMW Malaysia.

With an estimated price that starts from RM820,000, BMW's latest M flagship car marks the next generation of BMW M vehicles in conjunction with BMW M's 50th anniversary this year. There's a lot of hype surrounding this car and we won't be surprised if there's a high demand for it here in the country.

BMW XM features the M Hybrid drive system

According to Hans de Visser, Managing Director of BMW Group Malaysia, "We are beyond thrilled to introduce the First-Ever BMW XM to Malaysia. This exclusive Sports Activity Vehicle is the first-ever BMW M GmbH high-performing car to feature an M HYBRID drive system, thus extending the realm of e-mobility within the high-performance car segment in Malaysia. It is an electrifying reinvention of automotive ideals and the extreme performance characteristics will make every drive a luxurious experience for our Malaysian customers and supporters."

"Our team at BMW Group Malaysia was truly touched by the enthusiastic support from our massive BMW M community at the recent ///M event on Malaysia Day. The overwhelming excitement and love, coupled with the debut of the First-Ever BMW XM at the end of BMW M GmbH’s anniversary year, makes this announcement particularly well-timed," added Hans.

4.4-litre M TwinPower Turbo V8 with plug-in hybrid capabilities

Featuring the brand's latest 4.4-litre TwinPower Turbo V8 with plug-in hybrid tech thanks to the addition of an electric motor, the BMW XM is said to produce 653hp and 800Nm of torque. 0-100km/h can be completed in just 4.3 seconds. As for top speed, it is capped at 250km/h but since BMW Malaysia will be including the M Driver's Package as standard, that is increased to 270km/h.

Other highlights of the first-ever BMW XM include:

Eight-speed Steptronic Sport automatic transmission

Launch Control

M xDrive all-wheel-drive system with 4WD Sport mode

Adaptive M Suspension Professional

Electronically-controlled dampers with Active Roll Stabilisation

25.7kWh battery pack (88km all-electric range & 140km/h top speed)

Estimated price from RM820,000

BMW Malaysia has also announced that the estimated pricing (OTR without insurance) for the BMW XM will start from RM820,000 if you're planning to own one in Langkawi. As for Peninsular Malaysia, the price is said to start from RM1.4 million.

That estimated price tag will also come with BMW Malaysia's extended five-year warranty and service package. For those who are interested, you can make your pre-booking at your preferred BMW dealership starting 20 October 2022, or head to https://shop.bmw.com.my/ for online pre-booking.

To know more info on the BMW XM, CLICK HERE.