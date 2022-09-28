2023 BMW XM Debut - BMW's New M Flagship Car Is A Hybrid V8 SUV

The BMW XM is a 2.7 tonne 644hp SUV that'll serve as BMW's new flagship M car.

When you think of BMW M Cars, you think of the M3, M5 and even perhaps the M6. Of course, with SUVs dominating the world these days, it's no surprise that everything is SUV oriented, however, never in a million years did we think that BMW would call an SUV their flagship vehicle, let alone M's new flagship vehicle.

M's new flagship car is an SUV

The Bavarian automaker has just unveiled the BMW XM, a 2.7-tonne performance SUV that produces 644hp and 800Nm of torque from its hybrid twin-turbo V8 engine. It will only be available exclusively as an M car and is meant to serve as M's new flagship vehicle.

According to BMW, the XM, which is due to go on sale in the U.S. in the first quarter of 2023, will debut BMW's new electrified V8 power unit, which means that its 25.7-kWh battery pack will give the car an electric driving range of 80 kilometres. BMW also said that a more powerful version of the XM under the Label Red would come later, with a claimed performance figure of 735 hp and 1000Nm of torque.

Bigger than an X5 smaller than an X7

Size-wise, the XM is larger than the X5 and X6 but smaller than the 7-seater X7. At the front of the XM, there's the recognisable oversized BMW kidney grille which is illuminated, and the headlights must be one of the squintiest split headlights we've seen on a BMW.

There's a strong character line at the side of the car, but one cannot help but notice that that line kicks up when it reaches the rear door, which is typical of BMWs that pay tribute to the classic BMW Hofmeister kink.

The XM features vertically stacked tailpipes

The rear of the XM seems plain at first sight, but look closer, and you'll see what BMW calls the "Revolutionary Apron" with vertically stacked, hexagonal M twin tailpipes. To accompany this sporty look is a set of aggressive-looking long and slim taillights which wrap around the sides.

Interior fit for a celebrity

On the inside, the XM will be made up of top-quality materials such as leather, velvet, and carbon fibre. The front area is fully driver-focused, while the M Lounge rear compartment offers luxurious comfort, according to BMW. If the M Lounge rear seats don't give the car's interior the wow factor, then the "Illuminated Sculptural Prism Roof" with ambient mood lighting will surely do the job.

The XM will not come with air suspension, but instead, will feature adaptive dampers and good ol' steel springs. Other standard equipment that gives the XM its zing includes an electronically controlled limited-slip rear differential, a rear-biased all-wheel-drive system, and an electronically controlled anti-roll bar.

The price of the XM will start at a cool RM740k, with the more powerful Red Label version coming in at RM855k. The XM will go up against the likes of the Audi RSQ8 and Mercedes-AMG GLE63, and perhaps even the Aston Martin DBX and Lamborghini Urus.

Like it or not, this is the future of M Cars, where an SUV is the flagship vehicle.