Aston Martin Malaysia Unleashes The DBX 707

The Aston Martin DBX 707 has landed in Malaysia as the first example of the British firm’s more hardcore luxury performance SUV, costing a not-so-modest RM1,098 million. Best of all, its optional extended warranty provides 20 years of coverage.

There’s always an urge to make something faster and more powerful, but in the world of cars, this is in opposition to the idea of weight and bulk and are not typically associated with SUVs - even fast ones.

Aston Martin DBX 707 - the most hardcore luxury performance SUV

But that hasn’t stopped the over-100-year-old automaker from taking a swing anyway, and what has resulted is the world’s most powerful production SUV with a modified version of its AMG-sourced 4.0-litre bi-turbo V8 pushing out 707PS and 900Nm.

Its 9-speed automatic (again, sourced from Benz/AMG) all wheel drive system has, for the most part, been left intact - clearly able to withstand the dramatic power and torque outputs. With launch control engaged, the 707 can rocket to 100km/h in just 3.3 seconds.

With a straight road long enough, Aston Martin claims a top speed of 310km/h is possible, and all these combine to grant it the title to lord over its rivals such as the Lamborghini Urus, Bentley Bentayga Speed, and Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT.

Aston Martin DBX 707 Specifications:

The exterior has been duly fitted with new bits bespoke to this special edition, sporting an overall more aggressive no-nonsense look with its menacing drab olive (almost military-inspired) matte paint and 22-inch wheel wheels. As all power can be channelled to the rear wheels, we find a set of 325-section Pirelli P Zero tyres to match a pair of 285 sections up front.

There are other minor aesthetic differences between the standard DBX as well with quad exhaust exits, a larger front grille treatment, and slimmer daytime running lights joined by new aero bits such as a larger rear diffuser, front splitter, and rear roof spoiler.

Beefy carbon ceramic brakes are also fitted as standard, a pricey necessity to coax a 2.2 tonne performance SUV to slow down from over 300km/h if needed.

The 707 is the ‘most powerful' but is not performance-oriented enough to shed any luxuries either as stepping inside will grant you all the creature comforts fitting of an Aston Martin. The main difference is the more prominent use of grippier, racier-looking Alcantara in lieu of fine-grain leather.

Its sport seats have been given a similarly aggressive-looking makeover but remain fairly comfortable despite them looking a tad more unforgiving to sit in. Apart from that, you’ll notice the colour matching black accents on bronze/olive interior to match the body colour.

“The Aston Martin DBX707 launches us to the pinnacle of one of the most hotly-contested segments in the luxury car market, both locally and abroad. Having the most powerful SUV in the world amongst our stable of celebrated sports cars and supercars is the natural step forward for Aston Martin Kuala Lumpur given our brand history that is steeped in racing heritage and engineering of the highest order,” said Mr. Kumara Sooriar Sivanasan, General Manager of Aston Martin Kuala Lumpur.