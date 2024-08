Great Wall Motor celebrates Merdeka Day with exciting promotions for their esteemed customers.

The ‘Merdeka Exclusive Book & Win’ campaign, which runs from 15 August to 30 September 2024, offers GWM ORA EV owners a chance to win luxurious travel vouchers worth up to RM30,000.

To stand a chance, you need to visit any official GWM Malaysia dealership to book and register a GWM ORA GOOD CAT or GWM ORA 07 before 31 October 2024. The owner could win in the lucky draw. The grand prize is a RM7,500 travel voucher, followed by 2 second prizes of RM5,000 each and 5 third prizes of RM2,500 each.

“This incredible promotion is our token of appreciation to our customers. It is an opportunity for us to celebrate our national pride while giving back to the community,” stated Cui An Qi, the Managing Director of GWM Malaysia. “We encourage everyone to take advantage of this fantastic offer and experience the exceptional quality of our GWM Ora Good Cat and GWM Ora 07 models.”

For more information or to schedule a test drive, visit GWM Malaysia Test Drive.