This year, a total of 7 Isuzu D-Maxes have been tasked to conquer the wilds of East Malaysia as the 2024 Borneo Safari kicks off from its flag-off point in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah yesterday October 27th, carrying media personnel across the unforgiving terrain.

Two new units of the D-Max X-Terrain will join the line-up together with three older units of X-Terrain and two units of the capable Single Cab models.

As a staple of the off-roading calendar and one the toughest, the 2024 Borneo Safari has drawn in over 2,200 participants in over 550 vehicles, embarking on an 8-day journey to test the endurance and fortitude of man and machine through the rugged Sabah landscape.

According to Isuzu Malaysia’s Chief Executive Officer Shunsuke Okazoe, the Borneo Safari remains a key event in Isuzu’s calendar as it showcases the capabilities of these all-conquering pick-up trucks.

“As one of the toughest and most challenging off-road events in the region, the Borneo Safari calls for vehicles that are not only capable of tackling extreme conditions, but need to be able to do it reliably and dependably throughout the 7-day duration of the event,” said Okazoe.