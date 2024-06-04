Carlist.my
»
»
»
»
Auto News
Bridgestone Premium tyre retail store expands into Sunway

Bridgestone Tyre Sales (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd is quickly expanding its Bridgestone Premium tyre retail store operation with yet another new location now in Sunway.

Collaborating with one of its esteemed dealers, Apex Tyre & Car Care Sdn Bhd, the new Bridgestone Premium tyre retail outlet hopes to be the new benchmark in premium class tyre and other automotive services.

bridgestone premium store apex tyre car care sunway

This new outlet located in the heart of Bandar Sunway is fitted with state-of-the-art facilities and equipment to cater to your everyday passenger cars and ultra-performance vehicles thanks to the wide range of products offered by Bridgestone.

bridgestone premium store apex tyre car care sunway

According to Michael Chung, Managing Director of Bridgestone Malaysia, "We are incredibly grateful for the trust and support that Apex Tyre & Car Care Sdn. Bhd. has shown us over the past two decades. Bridgestone Malaysia and Apex Tyre & Car Care Sdn. Bhd. share a long-standing commitment to excellence."

bridgestone premium store apex tyre car care sunway

"The establishment of Bridgestone Premium embodies that commitment, offering premium products and services that align with Bridgestone’s global standards. Customers can look forward to a seamless experience that includes expert advice, exceptional service, and superior tyre solutions in the market," added Mr Chung.

bridgestone premium store apex tyre car care sunway

For those who are interested in the services offered by the new Bridgestone Premium store in Bandar Sunway, you may use Google Maps or Waze to search for Apex Tyre & Car Care located at the address below:
2, Jalan PJS 11/20,
Bandar Sunway,
46150, Petaling Jaya,
Selangor.

 

Sep Irran Halid

Sep Irran Halid

Content Producer

Sep is a firm believer in the saying "Slow is smooth, smooth is fast" rather than "When in doubt, throttle it out". Drive safely, ride defensively, and most importantly, don't get hangry.

