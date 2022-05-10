Buying Guide: BMW F20 118i M Sport LCI - Yes, You Can Buy!

The BMW F20 118i is the last of its kind, and Carsome Certified can pretty much guarantee that you will only be worried about which twisty road you would be driving on in the foreseeable future.

Say you've got a budget of RM150k, you'd like a do-it-all vehicle, capable weekday car but also fun weekend car. You don't want to buy brand new because depreciation but you would fancy a premium make - does that sound like you?

BMW 1 Series (F20) - The last of the RWD hatchback

We give you the second-generation BMW 1 Series (F20), the last generation rear-wheel-drive 1 Series.

While it is not the most spacious of hatchbacks or most powerful in BMW's 1 Series Range, it makes up for it in the amount of sheer driving pleasure because of its rear-wheel-drive characteristics and light weight. Unlike its competitors, which are all front-wheel drive, there's a sense of 'hooning' to the car thanks to its 50:50 weight distribution.

Some might say that the 1 Series sacrifices space for pure mechanical lust, but then again, if driving excitement is your poison and you're single and carefree - happy with your car you shall be if you drive a 1 Series.

This particular listing on Carsome is a 2018 BMW 118i M Sport, which means it is a facelifted F20, which comes with an eight-speed transmission and a 1.5-litre three-cylinder turbocharged engine with 136 hp and 220 Nm of torque. Also, because it's an M Sport variant, the 1 Series comes with an aggressive M Aerodynamics body kit, stiffer and lower M Sport suspension package, and 18-inch M Sport light-alloy wheels.

BMW F20 118i cons...but

Whatever shortcomings, short of space or short of horsepower found in the 118i will be forgiven entirely the moment you drive it on the open road. The three-cylinder engine is proper BMW stuff – lightweight, fuel-efficient, and packs a punch.

But no matter what we say about the engine, what takes centre stage is the car's handling. The BMW is just so agile, it rolls and pitches around you, and you react intuitively with measured steering and throttle inputs. The car is almost like an extension of your hand and feet.

It might only have 136 hp, but we're pretty sure you will be smiling and giggling away in the 118i more than a far more powerful but less engaging front-wheel-drive hot hatch (ok perhaps not the Mercedes A45 S cause that's a monster). So, sheer Driving Pleasure is not a just tagline, it's a genuine promise, and BMW truly delivered in the RWD 118i.

Carsome Certified - BMW F20 118i

And now with Carsome, you get to own this RWD hot-hatch that is Carsome Certified!

This is particularly important if you're purchasing a continental vehicle as they are usually higher in price and expensive to repair, so you don't want any potential boo-boos.

Carsome Certified cars are vehicles that have had a strict 175-point inspection, gone through a refurbishment process, and come with a 1-year extended warranty, 5-day money-back guarantee, plus fixed prices with no hidden fees.

In a nutshell, Carsome Certified cars allow buyers to be confident in their chosen pre-owned car to enjoy motoring without any worries.

One big misconception of Carsome Certified cars is that they are only available for your average run-of-the-mill cars. While browsing through their website, there are actually many premium vehicles (Carsome Luxury Vehicles) from the likes of BMW and Mercedes also listed.

So make your next purchase a Carsome Certified vehicle and if you do happen to be in the market for a 1 Series BMW, well now you know where there is one with an extended warranty too!

Specifications for BMW 118i M Sport LCI