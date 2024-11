The new electric SUV by BYD and a direct competitor to the Tesla Model Y, BYD Sealion 7 opened for booking with the fee of RM 1,000.

After the launch of BYD M6, the BYD has teased us with another new SUV model named BYD Sealion 7 that will be in the Malaysian market.

The Sealion 7 is an SUV with fully electrical powered that carries some design elements of BYD Seal. This EV comes with 400V-based e-Platform 3.0 architecture or 800V-based e-Platform 3.0 architecture that offers fast charging up to 240kWh but the architecture depends on the market.

BYD Sealion 7 Specs and Features

The BYD Sealion 7 was originally launched in China and known as the BYD Sealion 07 EV at the Beijing Auto Show in April 2024. It comes in three configurations:

Single Motor - 170kW(228hp) and 71.8kWh battery.

Single Motor - 230kW(308hp) and 80.64kWh battery.

Twin Motor (AWD) - 390kW(523hp) and 80.64kWh battery.

In Europe, Sealion 7 comes with a larger battery of 91.3kWh.

The based model can go from 0 to 100 km/h in only 7.3 seconds. While the Long Range RWD is slightly better at 6.7 seconds. The AWD variant sprints in 4.2 seconds but is a bit slower than the BYD Seal Performance which is at 3.8 seconds.

This electric SUV takes only 25 minutes to charge from 0 - 80% by using fast charging (DC) and can complete from 80-100% in 18 minutes.

BYD Sealion 7 Design

The new Sealion 7 has a bigger dimension compared to the BYD Seal. Sealion 7 is 4830mm (long) x 1925mm (wide) x 1620mm (tall). All the variants have the same 19” wheels (235/50 R19) while AWD has 20” wheels (245/45 R20).

Price

In China, the BYD Sealion 7 starting price is CNY 189,800 (RM 116,813) for the base RWD and goes up to CNY 239,800 (RM 147,587) for the AWD variant.

BYD Malaysia has not yet revealed the launch date of this EV but it will be released soon. As this SUV has been seen as a potential SUV, the BYD Sealion 7 price expected is to be below RM 200,000 when it is sold in Malaysia. The BYD Sealion Malaysia is also opened for booking with only fees of RM 1,000.



