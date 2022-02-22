Car Battery Kaput - Who Do You Call?

Car battery kaput or gone flat? These apps and phone numbers can help you out of a powerless position.

Let's face it, every motorist at some point will come across a flat or kaput battery in their car.

It usually happens unexpectedly, like when you're about to go or return from work or when you need to send the kids to school.

So what do you do when you come across this problem? Well, the first thing to do is not to panic, as there are several ways to start the car if it is a battery-related problem.

The methods are simple, and you can do it yourself.

1. Check your battery terminals

One of the most overlooked things when it comes to apparent dead batteries is loose battery cables, otherwise known as terminal ends or clamps. It is often overlooked because you can't really see them as they are covered in modern cars. The battery clamps can sometimes slide out or become loose and need reclamping.

To certify that the problem is a loose battery cable, you will need to have access to the battery, then gently wiggle the cable to see whether it can be rotated easily off the battery's terminal. If it is firmly stuck there, then it's probably not a loose battery cable problem.

2. Clean your battery terminals

If you see either a white, green or bluish residue on your battery terminal, this means your battery terminal has corrosion. According to NOCO, a multinational corporation that designs, manufactures, and markets automotive electronics, battery corrosion is caused by hydrogen gas released from the sulfuric acid inside the battery.

Battery corrosion is a poor conductor of electricity which explains why your car won't start. Try to clean off the residue, reclamp the terminals, and then start the car. If this doesn't work, then you'll have to move on to the next step.

3. Jump start

One of the most common problems when a car doesn't start boils down to it having a weak battery. It could be because it's an old battery which has lost its capability to hold its charge or just the simple fact that you've forgotten to switch off your headlights or any electrical accessory in your car.

A quick jump start will usually get the car to start, but it can sometimes be more of a band-aid rather than a fix depending on battery condition. Don't know how to jumpstart your car? Click on this link for a guide.

If the jumpstart doesn't work and all else fails, just remember not to panic, as professional help is just a phone call away.

a. CarPut

CarPut is one of the quickest and most efficient ways to get roadside assistance. In addition to batteries, fuel delivery services, towing cars, and jumpstarts, CarPut also does minor roadside repairs.

One of the best things about CarPut is that they provide estimated charges before any work takes place. They also give you a few different battery options to suit your budget.

You can either call them on 1-800-18-0010 or download their application.

b. Bateriku.com

One of the main reasons why people love Bateriku is for the simple reason that they provide free inspection services when it comes to all things battery.

The Bateriku.com mobile application has a 4.9-star rating and has received much praise for providing fast and user-friendly service.

Just like CarPut, you can order a battery through Bateriku.com's mobile app or through their toll-free hotline,1800-22-2324.

3. BateriBoy

If your preferred battery choice is Amaron, then BateriBoy is probably the best place to get one. They pride themselves on not having any hidden surcharge as well as a free diagnosis of your vehicle's alternator.

Unlike Bateriku and CarPut, BateriBoy mainly operates through WhatsApp and their website. Nonetheless, they are all pretty straightforward as you only need to enter a few bits of information before their dedicated team gets back to you.

d. Century Battery

If on the other hand, you would like to specific brand of battery like Century battery, then Century with its 24/7 Klang Valley roadside assistant is the one to opt for.

Like the rest, installation and delivery of the battery are free, and you only have to pay for the battery itself. All you need to do is call their 24-hour hotline at 1-800-22-8837. You can also order Century batteries online at centurybattery.com.my