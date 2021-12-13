Carlist.my DRIVE Auto Fair 2021 - 17,000 Visitors, More Than RM23 Million In Sales

Carlist.my's recently concluded DRIVE Auto Fair 2021 from 3-5 December 2021 saw 17,000 visitors across the three day car expo with 512 test drives completed, 204 bookings made and sales totalling up to more than RM23 Million!

With life finding a way and us the rakyat venturing out a little further than we did last year, Carlist.my's DRIVE Auto Fair was a success with 204 bookings made across the 12 participating brands.

Participating brands included Isuzu, Mazda, Kia, Peugeot, Nissan, Volkswagen, MINI, BMW, Toyota, Proton, Subaru and Carsome. There was also a selection of pre-owned vehicles from Wheelcorp Premium, Carsome, Bermaz Auto and Volkswagen.

Held in Setia City Convention Centre, the event saw 17,000 visitors across three days.

A 4x4 obstacle challenge by Isuzu and Nissan as well as drift taxi rides by Carlist.my Ambassador, Zen Low saw visitors queuing up, excited to give both a try.

A Tesla Model 3 at the Carsome booth further added electricity to the event.

KY Gan, Managing Director of Carlist.my said "DRIVE Auto Fair 2021 took many hours of planning and many sleepless nights, organising an event around a pandemic is not an easy undertaking but we had the support and endorsement from the brands that came on board, Malaysia Automotive Robotics and IoT Institute (MARii), Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (MIROS) as well as the 17,000 visitors that visited us across the three days. We thank the brands and Malaysians for their faith in us and we look forward to going bigger and better in 2022."

Bring on DRIVE Auto Fair 2022!