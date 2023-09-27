Catch the Toyota Gazoo Racing Festival, GR Vios Challenge this weekend - free entry to concerts and festivities

The Toyota Gazoo Racing Festival is back this year with another round of fun-filled and adrenaline-charged weekend. The third and final round of Toyota Gazoo Racing (GR) Vios Challenge Season 6 will feature the 2023 Toyota Vios raced by celebrity racers, with more exciting festivities in store for everyone throughout the festival happening on 30 September - 1 October 2023.

The 2-day race and festival event will be open to all with free admission on both days at the Sepang International Circuit. Expect activities and attractions both on and off the racing track – including two days of concert performances; meet and greet sessions with the TGR celebrities; as well as Tempatan Fest featuring booths for food, vintage accessories, street wear, and art.

The concert on Saturday will feature hip-hop singer KMY KMO and local rapper Luca Sickta. The cherry-on-top for the day especially for 90’s babies is the performance from Malaysian pop and alternative rock group, OAG.

Be sure to come back the next day for another round of performances from alternative rock band Iqbal M; as well as 16 Baris as the main act featuring Joe Flizzow, MK, SonaOne, ALYPH, AbangSapau, Killa Driz, Sophia Liana, Gard, Pele, Fuego, and DJ CZA.

“The finale has been curated as a special thank you and to celebrate all our fans who have been instrumental in the continued success of the Toyota GAZOO Racing Festival,” said UMW Toyota Motor President, Datuk Ravindran K.

Fans can also head over to the grandstand to watch the finale of Toyota GR Vios Challenge Season 6 on both days as 45 drivers in the Super Sporting Class (elite, professional drivers), Sporting Class (amateurs), Rookie Class (young drivers), and Promotional Class (celebrities) race their way to the top of the season.

The fourth-gen Toyota Vios will be making its TGR debut, raced by 9 celebrity racers including Zizan Razak, Ezzrin Loy, Shukri Yahaya, and more. The all-new Vios is powered by the same 1.5 liter engine mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox, sporting an all-new platform with revised aerodynamics.

Don’t forget to register your attendance online at www.toyota.com.my/tgrmalaysia to gain entry into the festival. The public can also watch the race on livestream via www.toyota.com.my/tgrmalaysia and across all of Toyota Gazoo Racing Malaysia’s social media platforms.