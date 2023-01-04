Cheaper toll rates at LEKAS & Besraya for 2023

It's 2023 and the Kajang-Seremban Expressway (LEKAS) plus the Sungai Besi Expressway (Besraya) decided to welcome the new year with cheaper toll rates.

Those who missed the announcement made by Public Works Minister, Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi, should rejoice in the fact that the lower toll rates have already started on 1 January 2023 at exactly 12.01 am.

Structure & toll rates reorganisation 'for the people'

*Image credit: The Star

Bernama stated that this move was part of the 'reorganisation of the structure and toll rates for the two highways involved'. In other words, it's an RM0.15 reduction for Class 1 vehicles that pass through the Loke Yew and Mines toll plazas on Besraya.

As for the LEKAS highway, the previous 0.1811sen/km for the closed toll system imposed on Class 1 vehicles has been reduced to 0.1666sen/km. The open toll system at the Ampangan toll plaza remains the same.

To sum it up, Class 1 vehicles passing through any of the Besraya toll plazas will only have to pay RM1.85 one way instead of RM2.00 while those travelling through the entire length of the LEKAS highway will only have to pay RM7.80 instead of RM8.30 (also one way).

More toll discounts in the future?

*Image credit: The Rakyat Insight

Nanta also mentioned that the toll restructuring move was also carried out to assist the folks here in Malaysia with the problems related to the rising costs of living.

More steps will be taken as part of the government's plans to reduce toll rates for a total of six highways as announced back in October by our previous prime minister, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.