City Police launch operation to Improve compliance with traffic laws, no "Kautim" this time!

The Malaysian city police have initiated an operation aimed at ensuring motorists adhere to traffic laws.

The city police chief, Comm Datuk Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain, expressed the need for the operation, citing the lax attitude of road users towards rules and regulations.

The objective is to restore the dignity of road laws and set an example for other states to follow. Alongside the operation, the police plan to visit schools to educate and instill good values in children, with discussions to be held with the Education Ministry.

The operation includes conducting checkpoints and taking action against offenders, even during peak hours. They are not messing around as The Star's report exemplified how they would be treating the matter.

"In Bukit Bintang, a driver caught the ire of the enforcement team after he started blaring his horn excessively at another vehicle near a traffic stop as the light had turned yellow. Unknown to him, Comm Shuhaily was standing right next to him with members of the media as they were walking from a nearby traffic crossing".

Picture credit: Maukerja

"It was believed that the driver had vented his anger as the vehicle in front of him had blocked his chance to pass the junction.Traffic police quickly swarmed in to pull both drivers to the side".

"Soon after, another driver was also caught trying to beat the red light. At another checkpoint in Taman Desa Aman, a motorcyclist and a pillion rider, who were spotted riding without their helmets on, have been slapped with a summons each. For the first time, such an operation was carried out during peak hours in the city".

Comm Mohd Shuhaily emphasized that no discounts for traffic compounds would be given, as the goal is to restore national dignity and promote a responsible driving culture.

The operation aims to improve road user behaviour and make the capital city a model metropolitan area in terms of traffic compliance.