Bermaz Auto (BA) is set to rev up Malaysia's EV scene in mid-next year with the introduction of Deepal, and we're shining a spotlight on the Deepal S07 and SO5.

Deepal, with its Thailand lineup already locked in, is charging into the Malaysian EV landscape, armed with competitive pricing and a focus on performance and charging efficiency.

The S05 and S07 models are touted as impressive contenders for BYD and Tesla. They boast affordable price tags in China and powerful driving ranges.

SO5: C-Segment SUV

This model's dimensions resemble those of the Proton eMas 7, but it breaks away with its range extender option—a feature not found in its competitor. It has a length of 4,620 mm, width of 1,900 mm, height of 1,600 mm, and wheelbase of 2,880 mm.

For the EV variant, it offers a single powertrain with a rear electric motor that generates 238hp and 320Nm of torque. It also accelerates from 0-100 km/h in 7.3 seconds, with a top speed of 180km/h.

Deepal has equipped the S05 with a 56.12 kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery, which claims to deliver an impressive 510 km on the CLTC cycle. This eco-friendly powerhouse features 3C charging capability, meaning it can handle DC fast charging power up to 170 kW, making charging as quick as filling up a petrol tank. In just 15 minutes, the S05’s LFP battery can be topped up from 30% to 80%.

The Deepal S05 is also offered with a 1.5-litre petrol range extender, providing an extra layer of convenience for those seeking longer journeys. The addition of this petrol engine, along with a smaller 27.28 kWh battery, reduces the car's electric-only range to 200 km (or 155 km on the WLTP cycle). But don't worry—the petrol engine works in tandem with the electric motor, extending the total range to an impressive 1,234 km.

In terms of the design, Deepal has taken a fresh approach with the S05's exterior, trading sharp angles for a smoother, more streamlined design. Split headlights still adorn the front, but now the lower main projectors mimic the shape of a delta-wing aircraft. This subtle touch adds a sense of aerodynamic elegance to the overall appearance. What's more, the S05's headlights are equipped with Huawei's Xpixel technology, giving them a 1.3 megapixel resolution.

Deepal continues to impress with its tech wizardry, boasting an augmented reality head-up display and an AI-powered voice control system that works beyond the confines of the car. For comfort and convenience, the S05 offers a spacious interior with 954 mm of legroom in the rear and a massive 492 litre boot. The pure EV models even have an additional 192 litre front boot for extra storage space.

Safety-wise, the S05 is equipped with advanced driver assistance features like adaptive cruise control, lane centring assist, and remote park assist, keeping the car ahead of the curve in its class.

SO7: Slightly bigger than S05 and more power

As dimension, The S07 is 130 mm longer, 30 mm wider and 25 mm taller than the S05. But the overall size with 4,750 mm long, 1,930 mm wide and 1,625 mm tall. It makes the model as the same size as Xpeng G6 – which by Bermaz.

Power that offers better than SO5 produces 258hp and 320Nm of torque. This allows the S07 to accelerate from zero to 100 km/h in 7.6 seconds on its way to a top speed of 180 km/h. It also pack with a 68.82 kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery that provides a range of 458km with NEDC cycle.

The Deepal S07 is all about sharp edges, bold lines, and a sportier stance than its sister model, the S05. The front bumper forms an aggressive X-shape, accentuated by larger air intakes, while the upswept window line with a D-pillar cut gives the vehicle a stylish, "floating roof" appearance. Its headlights and taillights both feature Deepal's signature three-point lighting, making the S07 instantly recognizable.

Inside, the S07 shares a minimalistic design with the S05, but with some added features to up the ante.

In addition to standard Level 2 semi-autonomous driving features, the S07 also boasts Huawei’s advanced Qiankun technology, which puts it in the big leagues with Tesla’s Navigate on Autopilot. This groundbreaking tech adds automatic lane changes, intelligent obstacle avoidance, corner speed control, park assist, and even the ability to smoothly navigate highway entry and exit ramps, taking the stress out of driving.

With the S07 and SO5 earmarked for global markets, the chances of it gracing the roads of Malaysia look promising. It could be just a matter of time before the advanced Qiankun tech and stylish design of the S07 land on our shores.