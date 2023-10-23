Continental named Mercedes-Benz preferred partner in Malaysia

Continental Tires is now Mercedes-Benz AG's preferred partner in Malaysia! This special status lasts from September 2023 to August 2025. What does this mean? Well, Continental gets exclusive access to special tools to make the process of placing orders more convenient and efficient, and they'll team up for cool events and promos to make car shopping even better.

Dalibor Kalina, head of Business Area Replacement Tires APAC, said, “Our customers' ambitions are our driving force. Being awarded as the preferred partner by a renowned premium car manufacturer demonstrates our outstanding technological capabilities and dedication to support our customers in achieving their business goals.”

Continental stands as one of Mercedes Benz’s top global partners for OE-Tyres and tire replacement business. From A- to GLS-Class, Continental equips the entire range with specialized tires like SportContact 6, EcoContact 6, EcoContact 6Q, PremiumContact 6, and SportContact 7.

This partnership not only ensures a diverse tire portfolio but also prioritizes consistent supply and agile logistics, enhancing the consumer experience. Mr. Kalina expressed, "Continental is committed to growing this partnership and looks forward to our mutual success in the Asia-Pacific region." This collaboration marks a significant step forward in revolutionizing the automotive landscape in Malaysia and beyond.







