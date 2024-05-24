Custom Bridgestone Potenza Sport tyres developed for the Maserati Grecale Folgore EV

Bridgestone together with Maserati will be developing a bespoke set of tyres for the Italian marque's first-ever all-electric SUV, the Maserati Grecale Folgore.

Maserati's choice to work with Bridgestone is a no-brainer as they've been long-time partners together in developing special rubbers for the likes of the Maserati MC20 supercar as well as the non-electrified versions of the Maserati Grecale.

The result? A custom-developed Bridgestone Potenza Sport Enliten tyres, an ultra-high performance tyre to suit all the wants and needs of the all-electric Maserati Grecale Folgore.

Offering exceptional grip and performance in both dry and wet conditions, this particular set of Bridgestone Potenza Sport is embedded with the Enliten technology which also offers enhanced levels of safety as well as meets the requirements of all Maserati Grecale Folgore drivers.

Designed and produced in Italy, the Bridgestone Potenza Sport Enliten tyres were also created and tested in a digital environment using Maserati's driving simulator. It is also said that it can further extend the Grecale Folgore's 500km range thanks to its low rolling resistance performance.

Sounds like a tyre that offers the best of all worlds when it comes to balancing performance, resistance, and longevity.