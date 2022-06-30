Bridgestone Is The Official Tyre Supplier for Lamborghini Huracán STO

The new 2022 Lamborghini Huracán STO recently made its official debut here in Malaysia, and Bridgestone joined in the fun as the official tyre supplier for this awesome Italian beast.

That's right, folks. The latest Lamborghini Huracán STO is rolling on some custom-engineered Bridgestone Potenza sport rubbers that represent the 'exemplary fusion of technology and design'. Perfect for daily travels and looking good while doing so.

If, however, you're looking to rip the Huracán STO around the track like the Sepang International Circuit, this Italian stallion can also be fitted with another optional set of custom Bridgestone Potenza Race semi-slicks, also tailor-made for the new Huracán STO.

Designed to let drivers truly experience what the supercar has to offer, the Bridgestone Potenza Race semi-slick tyres offer excellent grip in the dry from all aspects, including cornering, braking, and overall handling.

Bridgestone injected its entire Formula One heritage into the Huracán STO's custom Potenza Race semi-slicks which come with optimised tread compound, pattern, and profile. Not only will you get enhanced lap time ability, but also long-lasting track performance.

These tyres are also engineered for road use as well thanks to their maximised contact area and even pressure distribution. Plus the Tricolore colours within the treads just add a nice level of flash to the Huracán STO's overall facade.